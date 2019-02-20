Digital Trends
Health & Fitness

Nike’s Android app is bricking its $350 Adapt BB self-lacing shoes

Trevor Mogg
By
1 of 4
Nike Adapt BB
Nike Adapt BB
Nike Adapt BB
Nike Adapt BB

Nike’s Adapt BB self-lacing sneakers have stumbled out of the starting block after an Android firmware update appeared to brick them.

The buggy update was released just days after the shoe’s launch last week and appears to be preventing the footwear from pairing with Nike’s app, which controls the shoe’s tightening mechanism. It’s really not what you want to happen with a pair of $350 sneakers.

The tech-laden shoe incorporates a power-lacing system called FitAdapt that can be controlled either by the app (when it’s working properly) or manually using buttons on the shoe. It’s not yet clear if the buttons are also out of action for owners whose smartphone is failing to pair with the shoe.

No such issues have been reported by iPhone users with the Adapt BB shoes, but commenters on the Play Store indicate that some Android users are experiencing serious difficulties.

Chad Sanchez, for example, said that while the shoe fits well, “the app is terrible.” He continues: “Won’t connect to the left shoe and it won’t allow you to move past that. It’s pretty sad paying $350 for something that doesn’t work properly. Hope Nike fixes this fast and sends out something to correct it.”

Another owner, Asa Domolky, complained that “the first software update for the shoe threw an error while updating, bricking the right shoe. needs serious work. can’t believe nike put out a product that just feels rushed or unfinished. support has been useless thus far.”

It appears that performing a hard reset with the Adapt BB sneakers has helped some people to get the high-tech shoes working properly again. Nike offers troubleshooting tips on its website, including how to perform various types of resets that may resolve the issue. Just avoid downloading the firmware update again if prompted to do so.

The Nike Adapt BB builds on the technology of the HyperAdapt 1.0 model, which the company unveiled in 2016. The design includes a custom motor and gear train that lets users control the shoe’s tightness remotely, offering athletes an easy way to maximize comfort during a sports session.

The app, when it works properly, lets you fine-tune your fit, switch between presets, customize the shoe’s lights, and check battery levels, among other things.

It’s certainly surprising that Nike failed to properly test the Android firmware update before rolling it out. We’ve reached out to the company for a response to the issue affecting its Adapt BB shoe and will update when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

FDA warns about the dangers of anti-aging blood transfusions
Up Next

NASA celebrates Earth's incredible natural beauty with free photo book
Product Review

Nokia’s 3.1 Plus is an affordable phone that’s crippled by its camera

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is HMD Global’s first smartphone to be sold by a U.S. carrier in-store. It’s only available on Cricket Wireless right now, which underlines its focus on affordability. Should you buy a phone this affordable?
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
microsoft xbox one review macro logo
Gaming

Having problems with your Xbox One console? We have the solutions

The Xbox One has evolved over the years, but so have its problems. Thankfully, we have solutions for some of the console's most enduring problems, whether you're experiencing issues with connectivity or your discs.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
reasons to install ios 12 group facetime 2
Mobile

Apple stomps on one FaceTime bug, only to have another one appear

Having fixed a FaceTime bug that let users eavesdrop on calls, another issue with Apple's video chat app appears to have surfaced. It concerns adding people to group calls, though there is a workaround.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best hp laptops chromebook 13
Computing

Enjoy Windows on a Chromebook with these great tips and tricks

If you want to push the functionality of your new Chromebook to another level, and Linux isn't really your deal, you can try installing Windows on a Chromebook. Here's how to do so in case you're looking to nab some Windows-only software.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best sound machines for sleep benjamin combs 28896 unsplash
Deals

The best sound machines to help you fall (and stay) asleep

Whether you find that sleep better with white noise, rain sounds, or deep sleep music, there’s a sound machine on the market that will be able to help you catch more z’s in no time at all.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
Deals

The 10 best computer reading glasses to help reduce eye strain

Eye strain, headaches, and dry eyes are all side effects of too much exposure to blue light and screen glare. Get yourself a pair of computer reading glasses to help relieve the discomfort.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
global good brings life saving tech to developing countries feature 10
Emerging Tech

Global Good wants to rid the world of deadly diseases with lasers and A.I.

Global Good, a collaboration between Intellectual Ventures and Bill Gates, aims to eradicate diseases that kill children in developing nations. It tackles difficult problems with high-tech prototypes.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
iphone 8 x factory video news apple logo
Mobile

9 million veterans can now access their health records on an iPhone

Apple announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that allows as many as 9 million veterans to access their health records straight on their iPhone. The announcement could have a significant impact on veterans'…
Posted By Christian de Looper
soul blade earbuds crowdfunding wireless 1
Outdoors

These wireless earbuds use an A.I. to get you moving faster

The new Soul Blade wireless earbuds provide the ability to track your heart rate during a workout while an A.I.-powered coach gives advice and info on how to improve form and efficiency while exercising.
Posted By Kraig Becker
under armor outlet sale on gore tex armour
Deals

Under Armour drops prices on Gore-Tex Jackets, Pants, and backpacks

The UA Outlet Exclusive sale is going on right now through Monday, February 18. During this time, you can get up to 40 percent off a huge range of outlet items, including Gore-Tex rain gear.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Under Armour Recovery Sheets
Deals

Tom Brady uses these high-tech sheets for muscle pain, and they’re on sale now

Under Armour Recovery Sheets feature unique technologies that can speed your body’s post-workout healing process, and they’re on sale right now at discounts of up to $87. Read on to find out how these innovative sheets work (and how you…
Posted By Lucas Coll
fitbit versa full review 31
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Fitbit Versa smartwatches for Presidents’ Day

Amazon is offering a solid $30 discount on this great fitness tracking smartwatch right now. So if you're looking for a wearable that can help you track steps, sleep, and activity, now is a great time to pick one up for less.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
blood biomarker pain indiana university injection
Emerging Tech

No faking! Doctors can now objectively measure how much pain you’re in

Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine have discovered the blood biomarkers that can objectively reveal just how much pain a patient is in. Here's why that's so important.
Posted By Luke Dormehl