NordicTrack redefined the treadmill with its iFit-enabled workouts that bring a virtual studio gym and outdoor adventures, such as a hike to Mount Kilimanjaro’s summit, to your home gym. Now the company is poised to take its iFit virtual training beyond its cardio roots and into weight training. Showcased at CES 2021, NordicTrack’s new Vault smart mirror lets you lift weights and tone your muscles alongside some of the best virtual trainers.

NordicTrack’s Vault is aptly named. Not only does the fitness mirror help you exercise correctly, but it also stores custom training accessories. The Vault functions as a freestanding storage space where you can store kettlebells, weights, yoga blocks, and more. Unlike the Tonal and Mirror, you don’t have to mount it to a wall. The Vault has an extra-heavy base to keep it steady. It also comes with a safety strap and mounting hardware to secure it to your wall if you want that additional protection from tipping.

The training is provided by iFit trainers who lead a variety of workout series’ that you can follow. You can select a standalone training session or choose to pursue an entire series that’ll take you from point A to point B in your fitness. If you decide to follow a whole training program, each session builds upon the last as you work on a specific area like your core muscles.

Similar to other mirrored fitness devices, the key to Vault is its 24-inch by 60-inch pivoting reflective mirror and a 32-inch rotating smart HD touchscreen. This combination of display and mirror lets you watch your form as you workout alongside a trainer. You can receive feedback as you mimic the movements of the trainer on the screen. It’s as close to a personal trainer as you can from the comfort of your home.

NordicTrack is selling two versions of the Vault. Vault: Complete costs $2,999 and comes with a handful of accessories, including an exercise mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands, 5- to 30-pound dumbells, 20- and 30-pound kettlebells, and more. Nordictrack will also sell a less expensive Standalone version that includes only the Vault unit, which you then can fill with your own exercise equipment. Both Vault models are available now for pre-order and are expected to ship in mid-February.

Much like other connected home gym equipment, there is a subscription to it. Included with the purchase of the Vault is 1-year of iFit ($468 value) and after that, you can choose a specific subscription model that works for you. The options consist of a $396 per year family plan, a monthly plan for $39 per, a yearly individual plan for $180, or a monthly individual plan for $15 per.

