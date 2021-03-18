Fitness tech startup Paceline is on a roll. Last year, the health and wellness company received a $5 million infusion of cash that allowed it to expand its platform that incentivizes working out. For individuals that don’t have the motivation to exercise, it’s one way of getting them on board. Moving beyond rewards and points, Paceline is now partnering with Railsbank to offer a fitness credit card.

Paceline made headlines with its unique approach to exercise. Instead of logging miles and earning badges, Paceline members can turn their hard work into cold, hard cash. In the year since it launched, Paceline users have logged 3.1 million workouts that total more than 5 billion minutes.

Paceline members are rewarded for hitting the weekly exercise goal set by the American Heart Association. This guideline recommends a person exercises a minimum of 150 minutes at least three times a week. Even more rewards are available for those who maintain this streak for more weeks or months at a time. Users can earn rewards from high-profile retailers such as Amazon, Whole Foods, Nike, and others. The company has given out more than 100,000 rewards totaling more than $500,000 in its first year.

The company is moving beyond simple discounts on products and focusing on handing out cash to its users. The fitness platform is now offering a credit card that lets users earn cash back on health and fitness purchases. Eligible users will earn a base amount in cashback rewards on all purchases. This amount then increases when the user reaches a weekly fitness goal.

Paceline worked with California-based Railsbank to develop the credit card portion of the service. The Railsbank team used its financial expertise to integrate the credit card into Paceline’s health and fitness rewards system, including its mobile app.

Paceline is available on the iOS app store. The app can connect to the Apple Watch, Garmin fitness watches, and Fitbit watches to track daily workouts. Based in San Francisco, California, Paceline was founded by now-CEO Joel Leininger. Leininger, an avid cyclist, came up with the idea of Paceline after a bike ride led to a discussion about getting a free coffee for their strenuous ride. Leininger knew health insurance companies had wellness programs that rewarded subscribers. He ran with that idea and transformed the concept into an independent mobile app with more than 50 participating brands and a plan to grow it significantly in 2021.

