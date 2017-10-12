Understand your body better via the QardioBase and MyFitnessPal

Why it matters to you QardioBase and MyFitnessPal are teaming up to give you a more holistic sense of your health.

You only get one in this lifetime, so you ought to take care of it. We’re talking, of course, about your body, that all-important vehicle for everything you do. Here to help your body reach its full potential is a new partnership between fitness app MyFitnessPal and smart scale and body analyzer, QardioBase. Thanks to the new collaboration between the two companies, you’ll be able to not only track your diet, but better understand how it affects your weight and body composition.

We’ve long been fans of QardioBase smart scales, which present a friendlier approach to weight management. Indeed, the scale goes beyond showing you a number, also providing users with a more holistic picture of their health with data like body mass index, bone mass, water, and muscle percentage. And now, all of this information is being integrated into the MyFitnessPal platform, allowing health gurus to view all relevant information about their unique bodies in one place.

“We’re excited to partner with such a well respected brand and one that shares our mission of helping empower users to be healthy,” says Marco Peluso, CEO of Qardio. “This integration is another step in opening up our platform for more people around the world and makes it easy for them to stay on top of their health goals.”

Currently, MyFitnessPal allows its users to keep tabs on nutrition, calories, and fitness. But now that QardioBase data can be seamlessly integrated into the platform, users can also view a more robust dashboard of health information, giving them a comprehensive look at their overall health. Once the integration is initiated, all of a user’s future QardioBase measurements will be automatically sent to the MyFitnessPal app, giving immediate insights and helping them take action where needed.

“UA Connected Fitness is an open platform and this collaboration provides another opportunity to further integrate personal nutrition and activity with tracking technologies,” says Albert Lee, senior vice president of digital for Under Armour. “Partnering with Qardio will make it easier for users to keep track of their progress and help them on their road to a healthier lifestyle.”

The goal of this new collaboration is to help users achieve their weight goals faster than ever before by giving them detailed information on how diet affects weight and body composition as efficiently as possible. That way, you won’t have to wonder how that extra slice of pizza (or two) impacted your health. You’ll be able to see it immediately in one centralized location.