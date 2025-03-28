The Chairman™ Pro package is on sale — and it’s the only shaving kit you’ll ever need

Table of Contents Table of Contents One kit. Total control. Skin prep and recovery, covered Why now’s the time to buy

There’s grooming, and then there’s grooming with intention. If your current routine feels more like a chore than a ritual, it might be time to rethink your tools. The Chairman™ Pro Package from MANSCAPED® is a full-face grooming system that doesn’t just clean you up—it sharpens your whole look. Right now, it’s available for $169.99 (11% off the usual $189.97), and you can drop that price even further to $159.99 when you subscribe to the Chairman Pro Package + Peak Hygiene plan. Throw in free shipping, and it’s a solid deal on a seriously well-thought-out kit.

One kit. Total control.

At the heart of the package is The Chairman™ Pro Electric Foil Shaver, MANSCAPED® top-tier tool designed for guys who want versatility and comfort in equal measure. This isn’t your dad’s shaver—it comes with two interchangeable SkinSafe® blade heads: a four-blade foil for smooth, clean-shaven skin, and a stubble trimmer that nails that 5 o’clock shadow look without wrecking your neckline.

Want a little definition without going full lumberjack? The included two length-setting stubble combs help dial in the perfect length. With FlexAdjust™ Technology that adapts to every jawline and a precision trimmer edge for hard-to-reach spots, this thing is engineered for the real world—where your face doesn’t grow hair at perfect right angles.

It’s also loaded with extras that make a difference: LED spotlight to catch stray hairs, LED charge display, wireless charging, and up to 75 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Plus, the travel lock means it won’t randomly turn on in your gym bag.



Skin prep and recovery, covered

Of course, no great shave happens without proper prep. That’s where the Power Shave Gel comes in. This dermatologist-tested, vegan, cruelty-free gel is built for sensitive skin and powered by witch hazel, apple extract, and white willow bark. Translation: It helps your blade glide like butter and leaves your face (or scalp) smelling like fresh greens and light woods.

Post-shave, the Face Shave Soother steps up. Alcohol-free and infused with red algae, menthyl lactate, and vitamin B3, this serum cools, calms, and hydrates. Razor burn? Don’t know her.

Why now’s the time to buy

With free shipping and $30 in savings when you bundle the Peak Hygiene plan (that’s quarterly refills of shave gel and soother at $24.99 + tax), you’re investing in a system that keeps giving—and doesn’t lock you into anything. Cancel anytime. But fair warning: once you’ve tasted the high life of MANSCAPED® shaving, it’s hard to go back.

Bottom line? The Chairman™ Pro Package is more than just a razor. It’s a reset for your grooming routine. Whether you’re chasing clean-cut confidence or well-defined scruff, this kit delivers—and right now, it delivers for less.

Shop the deal now and see what your face has been missing.