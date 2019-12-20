These are the best treadmills to help carry out your New Year’s resolutions

The holidays are here and with that comes eating, drinking, and overall indulging. After the holidays, many people begin to focus on New Year’s resolutions. Many people use New Year’s resolutions as an opportunity to get into shape and shed those extra holiday pounds. Treadmills are among the top choice when it comes to home gym equipment and for a good reason.

Treadmills aren’t just for runners; you can walk, jog, and interval train on a treadmill all from the comfort of your home. Over the years, treadmills have become increasingly more affordable, but there are so many options out there; it can be overwhelming trying to choose the right one for you. We’ve researched tons of treadmills and compiled a list to make the decision easier for you.

NordicTrack Commercial 1750 Treadmill

Don’t let the name of this treadmill fool you — it is for home use. The NordicTrack 1750 is a great all-around treadmill because it is excellent for walking, running, and jogging. The motor is 3.75 CHP, which is strong enough for intense workouts. The iFit application is built in which gives you the latest in technology and makes workouts fun and exciting. The 10-inch touchscreen monitor, built-in speakers and Bluetooth audio keep you engaged while you run with different trainers in locations all over the world.

The running surface is large at 22 x 60 inches, which is bigger than most others at this price range. The incline range is up to 15%, and the decline range is up to 3%, which gives you a life-like running experience. The speed range is 0-12 mph and changes with the touch of a button. The running surface is flex cushioning for low-impact on your joints. Although the flex cushioning makes the run feel less like running outside, this is ultimately a good thing because the surface is more forgiving.

The NordicTrack 1750 has a 300-pound capacity. Fifty workout programs come pre-loaded, so you can use the treadmill without iFit if you choose to do so. There is a lifetime warranty on the frame and motor, a five-year warranty on parts and electronics, and a two-year warranty on labor.

Weslo Cadence G 5.9 Treadmill

The Weslo Cadence G 5.9 is an excellent choice for people on a budget. At around $355, this treadmill has a lot of features and some great technology. There are six personal trainer workouts preprogrammed on the machine so you can mix up your workout routine. Two incline positions can be adjusted manually, and the Comfort Cell Cushioning reduces the impact on your joints.

The track size is 16 x 50 inches making this an excellent treadmill for walking. The motor is 2.25 horsepower and has a top speed of 10 miles per hour. A heart rate monitor lets you monitor your intensity by placing your thumb on the sensor. The LCD screen tracks speed, time, distance, and calories burned. The weight limit for this treadmill is 275 pounds. The treadmill folds up for easy storage when not in use. There is a one-year warranty on the motor and 90-day warranty on parts and labor.

ProForm SMART Pro 9000 Treadmill

The ProForm SMART Pro 9000 Treadmill comes with a one-year iFit membership, which grants you access to a world of interactive personal training from the comfort of your own home. Personal trainers can lead you on global expeditions and through studio classes. The trainers can virtually control your machine’s speed and incline, resulting in an immersive training experience. The treadmill has a max speed of 12 mph and a negative-3% to 15% incline grade, all of which are controlled with the push of a button. The screen is a 10-inch full-color touchscreen that monitors heart rate, speed, distance, calories burned, and more.

The motor is a 4.23 CHP Mach Z that stays cool throughout workouts while remaining powerful and quiet. The tread belt is 22 x 60 inches and is ideal for runners over six feet tall. The ProForm Pro 9000 folds up for easy storage when not in use. There is a lifetime warranty on the frame and motor, five-year parts warranty, and two-year labor warranty.

Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill

The Bowflex BXT116 treadmill is packed with features and built to withstand tough workouts. Featuring a 7.5 inch backlit LCD screen, Wifi, Bluetooth, iOS and Android compatibility, and UBC charging port, this treadmill is equipped with the latest technology. It has an incline of up to 15% and a max speed of up to 12 mph. A heart rate monitor, fan, integrated speaker, and media shelf are built into the machine as well.

The track is 20 x 60 inches making this treadmill great for runners. The ability to incline is motorized and goes up to 15%, and the motor is 3.75 CHP. The max weight for this treadmill is 375 pounds, which is higher than most of its competitors. There is a heart rate monitor that measures via contact and an included chest strap. The treadmill folds up for easy storage when not in use. The warranty for this treadmill is two years.

NordicTrack Commercial X22i Incline Trainer Treadmill

The NordicTrack X22i is a high-end treadmill making this our pick for the best splurge treadmill. This is the most expensive treadmill on our list, but the features and technology make it understandable. The touchscreen is 22 inches and web-enabled, which sets it apart from its competitors. The incline range is enormous and allows you to go from negative-6% up to 40%. The motor is 4.0 CHP, which is powerful and enables you to move between speeds and incline levels with ease.

Along with iFit compatibility, there are 50 onboard workouts that come pre-programmed and take you thorough different speeds and inclines. The max weight for this treadmill is 300 pounds. There are fans on the machine that keep you fresh during your workout. The track is 22 x 60 inches, which is wide and long enough for runners. There is a 10-year frame warranty, two-year parts warranty, and one-year labor warranty on this machine.

Treadmills are a great piece of equipment to add to your home gym when you begin your new year, new you plan in a couple of weeks. However, there are other machines that you can use for cardio at home such as ellipticals and Peloton alternatives. Be sure to check out all of our fitness deals before making a decision.

