The 10 best holiday TV deals you can shop now (including a 65-inch TV for $298)

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’re looking around for great TV deals to surprise someone with this holiday season, you’re in luck. There are a lot of awesome deals going on including some of the best TVs from the best TV brands. Whether your budget is pretty small or you’re looking to make a hefty investment, we’ve got some great options for you below. We’ve focused on a wide range of TV brands as well as different requirements, appreciating that some people just need a cheap bargain while others want something that’s perfect for their home cinema setup. Take a look at what we’ve picked out as some of the highlights currently available including one extra special delight.

Our favorite holiday TV deal

Onn. 65-inch 4K TV — $298, was $348

The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
Onn.

The Onn. 65-inch 4K TV is the perfect TV for someone who wants a huge screen without paying a fortune. It’s a good idea to check what size TV will work well in your home but assuming that 65-inch is plenty, the Onn. 65-inch 4K TV is a good budget option. The TV has all the essentials you need like three HDMI ports and smart home compatibility with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. It also has Roku built-in so you can easily find something to watch across thousands of channels, before adding it to your customizable home screen. There’s even voice controls via the Roku app which can prove pretty useful. If you’re solely interested in having a large TV at a cheap price, this is the best option, even if you do miss out on some more recent technology like QLED or OLED.

More holiday TV deals we love

The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.
Samsung

Some of the best QLED TVs and best OLED TVs are on sale right now. If you want to enjoy the benefits of a far superior picture, this is your chance to do so for less. While you can choose to invest in some of the priciest TVs around, you’ll also be surprised at how much you can save on an already well priced OLED or QLED TV. There’s even room for the latest 8K technology if you feel like future-proofing your purchase and looking ahead to when 4K becomes a thing of the past. In particular, gamers and home cinema fans will reap the benefits of investing in something more high-end if you can stretch that far.

  • TCL 40-inch S3 HD TV —
  • TCL 55-inch Q5 QLED TV —
  • LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED TV —
  • LG 75-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV —
  • Sony 65-inch XR A75L OLED TV —
  • LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV —
  • Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV —

