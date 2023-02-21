Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We got our first taste of Samsung’s 2023 mini-LED backlit, Neo QLED TVs at CES 2023, and now we know what (most of) the new models will cost. The company has released pricing for its flagship QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV, as well as its 8K QN800C, and three 4K models: the QN95C, QN90C, and QN85C. All five TVs will be available in a variety of sizes at a mix of authorized retailers starting the week of February 20, 2023. Unfortunately, the king-of-the-hill 85-inch QN900C remains under wraps for now.

Though there are specific differences among the new 2023 Neo QLED models, all five possess:

Mini-LED backlighting: high brightness and wide viewing angles, with up to 30 million points of light.

Quantum Neural Processor: 14-bit, AI upscaling of lower-resolution content to 4K or 8K depending on the model.

Fast, smooth gaming: 0.1 millisecond response time and 144Hz refresh rates.

Gaming Hub: cloud-based gaming for Xbox and other game streaming partners with no downloads, storage limits, or console required.

Smart Hub: Samsung’s interface for exploring personalized recommendations for entertainment, gaming, and ambient options, including streaming platforms and Samsung TV Plus.

Slim One Connect: cable breakout box that can attach to the back of the built-in stand for cleaner organization of cords and cables.

Synchronized sound with Samsung Q and S-Series soundbars.

2023 QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung’s 8K flagship is, according to the company, “crafted to be the ideal television.” This year’s big improvement is a major jump in backlight control. Last year’s QN900B impressed with deep blacks and super-bright images, but only had 36 areas of local dimming control. The QN900C ups that number to 1,000 areas. It’s also dazzlingly bright at a claimed 4,000 nits of peak brightness. The 8K TV also has a feature called “8K Sound Remastering,” which is intended to solve “the mismatch between theatrically mastered audio and home listening environments.”

2023 QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung hasn’t said exactly how the more affordable QN800C will differ from the QN900C, but we’re guessing the main point will be brightness. The QN800C likely won’t match the 4,000 nits of the QN900C, but you can still expect it to be a very bright TV.

2023 QN95C Neo QLED 4K TV

85-inch: $5,800

75-inch: $4,200

65-inch: $3,300

2023 QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

2023 QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV

