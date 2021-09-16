This is the cheapest (good) 43-inch 4K TV you can buy today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy is offering the 43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for $300 today, down from the usual $400.

A savings of $50, the price reduction has just made the well-priced 4K TV even better value than usual making this a must-have if you’re looking to kit out your bedroom, den, kitchen, or your dorm room for less. As always, we don’t know how long the TV will be available at this price so if you want to get in on the offer, you’ll need to buy it now. You’re going to love what great value TCL is in the TV world.

TCL is easily one of the best TV brands out there right now offering many of the features that come with the best 4K TVs but for substantially less than bigger name brands. In the case of the 43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, you get a fantastic 4K display with HDR support but the features don’t stop there.

Thanks to the Android OS built-in, you get the benefits of Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast movies, shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device, along with Google Assistant support so you can speak to your TV instead of having to use the TV remote. With thousands of apps to choose from, it’s possible to stream thousands of movies and shows easily, as well as all your favorite music from Google Play, YouTube, and much more. It’s a great way of unifying all your entertainment sources in one place.

Able to cope with anything you throw at it, the 43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is a truly versatile TV for the price. Normally priced at $350, you can snap it up for just $300 right now at Best Buy. Be quick though as stock is sure to be limited at this price.

