Insignia is a brand made by Best Buy to target more budget-friendly consumers, and this F30 series TV is probably one of the cheapest high-quality TVs you’ll find on the market. While it usually goes for $350, you can grab it at Best Buy for $200, which is a considerable $150 discount, so it’s well worth grabbing if you want to make the most of the remaining Black Friday deals.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series

For such a low price point, it’s nice to see a TV have both 4k and a large 55-inch size, making this a solid option for a living room. The F30 Series supports HDR10, which is also an impressive inclusion and provides you with some lovely image reproduction and fidelity. Sadly, it doesn’t support HLG, which is the HDR standard that broadcasters use, especially in sports, but even so, that doesn’t mean it’s not a great TV to watch sports on, especially given its size. It’s also a great option for those who want to game with a Series S or a mid-range gaming PC, as they’ll handle the specs better than something that runs at 120Hz.

Interestingly, the Insignia F30 Series is built on the Amazon Fire TV platform, which is not what we’d expect when the TV is made by Best Buy. Either way, it’s great if you’re in the Amazon ecosystem, and it has all the apps you’d expect from any high-end smart TV platform. That said, there are some great streaming devices you could grab if you want to change it up, but you don’t have to, especially if you’re trying to stay below a certain budget.

The F30 Series is an interesting TV, if not for the fact that it’s a Best Buy TV that runs an Amazon Smart TV platform, then for the fact that you can get it for just $200, and it’s packed with a ton of great features. That said if you’d like a few more options and something that has a higher refresh rate or more HDR support, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday TV deals still remaining.

