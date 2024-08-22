Three 55-inch TVs under $400 during Best Buy’s Tech Fest sale

Best Buy’s Tech Fest sale ends when the weekend does, meaning you only have a precious few days left to snag an awesome TV as part of the back to school TV deals happening at the moment. In particular, we’ve focused on some reliable brands that have had 55-inch models heavily discounted below. That includes TVs from Best Buy exclusive brand, Insignia, as well as Toshiba and Samsung. These come just ahead of the Labor Day TV sales, but we’d be surprised if things got cheaper next week. For now, here’s a look at some of the best TV deals available today. Each TV is the kind of TV we’d be happy to have in our home: a cheap, mid-sized display from a reputable brand.

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $230, was $350

The Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV is a good basic TV for anyone who simply wants a 4K TV without paying much. Besides the 55-inch 4K panel, the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV has High Dynamic Range (HDR), so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. It means it looks surprisingly good for the price. It also has support for DTS Studio Sound so that you can enjoy a more immersive audio experience across the two-speaker playback. On a practical level, it’s also pretty smart. There’s Fire TV built-in so you can easily access pretty much every streaming app you can think of. There’s also Alexa voice controls to save you from needing to use the remote so often. Instead, you can speak and switch inputs or adjust the volume, among many other things.

Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K TV — $260, was $370

Toshiba isn’t a name synonymous with the best TVs, but it’s still a reliable option and certainly very affordable. With the Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K TV you get access to Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K which helps upscale non-4K content well, so whatever you watch will look good. It also has Color Remaster which helps restore the original color of the movie you’re watching so it looks more natural. The TV also has support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 so you get a more cinematic and more realistic experience, while sound is bolstered by Dolby Atmos support. For gamers, there’s an auto low latency game mode which improves input lag and ensures you get a better experience while you play. There’s also Fire TV and Alexa built-in for easy access to all your favorite streaming services.

Samsung 55-inch DU7200 4K TV — $378, was $430

Samsung is one of the best TV brands out there, and that extends to its more budget-friendly models as well as its premium TVs. If you can afford it, stretch to the Samsung 55-inch DU7200 4K TV. It has some great features, such as PurColor, which provides a wider spectrum of colors than typical 4K TVs, and Motion Xcelerator, which helps cut down on motion blur and lag regardless of how fast-moving the action is on screen. There’s also Mega Contrast which automatically adjusts the brightness and contrast as needed, while HDR does its regular glorious thing of making everything look nicer. If you have a Q or S Series soundbar, you can also get far improved sound through Q-Symphony support.