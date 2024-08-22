 Skip to main content
Three 55-inch TVs under $400 during Best Buy’s Tech Fest sale

By

Best Buy’s Tech Fest sale ends when the weekend does, meaning you only have a precious few days left to snag an awesome TV as part of the back to school TV deals happening at the moment. In particular, we’ve focused on some reliable brands that have had 55-inch models heavily discounted below. That includes TVs from Best Buy exclusive brand, Insignia, as well as Toshiba and Samsung. These come just ahead of the Labor Day TV sales, but we’d be surprised if things got cheaper next week. For now, here’s a look at some of the best TV deals available today. Each TV is the kind of TV we’d be happy to have in our home: a cheap, mid-sized display from a reputable brand.

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $230, was $350

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with Fire TV, with boats on the water shown on the screen.
Insignia

The Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV is a good basic TV for anyone who simply wants a 4K TV without paying much. Besides the 55-inch 4K panel, the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV has High Dynamic Range (HDR), so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. It means it looks surprisingly good for the price. It also has support for DTS Studio Sound so that you can enjoy a more immersive audio experience across the two-speaker playback. On a practical level, it’s also pretty smart. There’s Fire TV built-in so you can easily access pretty much every streaming app you can think of. There’s also Alexa voice controls to save you from needing to use the remote so often. Instead, you can speak and switch inputs or adjust the volume, among many other things.

Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K TV — $260, was $370

Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.
Toshiba

Toshiba isn’t a name synonymous with the best TVs, but it’s still a reliable option and certainly very affordable. With the Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K TV you get access to Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K which helps upscale non-4K content well, so whatever you watch will look good. It also has Color Remaster which helps restore the original color of the movie you’re watching so it looks more natural. The TV also has support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 so you get a more cinematic and more realistic experience, while sound is bolstered by Dolby Atmos support. For gamers, there’s an auto low latency game mode which improves input lag and ensures you get a better experience while you play. There’s also Fire TV and Alexa built-in for easy access to all your favorite streaming services.

Samsung 55-inch DU7200 4K TV — $378, was $430

The 55-inch version of the Samsung DU7200, with a good look at the feet.
Samsung

Samsung is one of the best TV brands out there, and that extends to its more budget-friendly models as well as its premium TVs. If you can afford it, stretch to the Samsung 55-inch DU7200 4K TV. It has some great features, such as PurColor, which provides a wider spectrum of colors than typical 4K TVs, and Motion Xcelerator, which helps cut down on motion blur and lag regardless of how fast-moving the action is on screen. There’s also Mega Contrast which automatically adjusts the brightness and contrast as needed, while HDR does its regular glorious thing of making everything look nicer. If you have a Q or S Series soundbar, you can also get far improved sound through Q-Symphony support.

Considering a 98-inch TV? This TCL is over $1,000 off today
TCL 2024 Q6 QLED TV.

Upgrade your home theater setup with a massive screen by taking advantage of Best Buy's offer for the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV. Following a $1,002 discount, which is among the largest that you'll see among today's TV deals, you'll only have to pay $1,998 instead of $3,000. It's still not cheap, but you wouldn't want to miss this chance at huge savings while bringing in a huge display to your living room. The offer may expire sooner than you expect though, so finalize your purchase for this TV as soon as you can.

 
Why you should buy this 98-inch TV deal on the TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV
First and foremost, a 98-inch display is probably larger than you think, so if you want to make sure that you have enough space for the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV, you should check out our guide on what size TV to buy. With the right amount of space, you'll be able to fully appreciate the gigantic screen's 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support that enable lifelike details and colors. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which will make you feel like you're watching your favorite shows and movies in the theaters, especially considering its size.

Read more
This 75-inch 4K TV is under $500 during Best Buy’s sale
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.

Like us, you probably didn't think that you can get a 75-inch 4K TV for less than $500, but Best Buy is proving us all wrong with its offer for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. From its original price of $650, it's down to just $470 following a $180 discount. If you want to get this massive screen for this special price, you're going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible because the savings from one of the most attractive TV deals in the market may no longer be available as soon as tomorrow.

 
Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV
If our guide on what size TV to buy says you have ample space for it, you wouldn't want to miss this chance to buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for cheaper than usual. The massive screen will let everyone in the living room see what's playing, and 4K Ultra HD resolution will combine with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home.

Read more
Get a 50-inch 4K UHD smart TV for $210 — $90 off
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with Fire TV, with boats on the water shown on the screen.

The 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is down to an extremely affordable price of $210 from Amazon, following a $90 discount on its original price of $300. You probably didn't think that smart TV deals of this size could get this cheap, so here's your chance to take advantage of an amazing offer. We're pretty sure that this bargain will attract a lot of attention though, which means stocks are already in danger of running out. If you want to get this smart TV for this special price, you're going to have to proceed with your purchase immediately.

 
Why you should buy the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV
With its cheap price, you shouldn't expect the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV to offer the advanced features that you can find in the best TVs, but it shares one important trait with them -- it's a smart TV. Through Amazon's Fire TV platform, you'll be able to access all of the popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. You'll also be able to tap the capabilities of Amazon's Alexa through the included voice remote -- search for content, play music, control your other smart home devices, and much more using voice commands.

Read more