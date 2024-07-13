65-inch TV Prime Day deals: LG, Sony, TCL, Vizio

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV, then something in the 65-inch range is a smart way to go, especially since it sits at a good size for most TV areas, so most of the time, it’s neither too big nor too small. Luckily, this Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to grab one of several 65-inch TV deals if you don’t have one already, and with so many great Prime Day deals, there’s a ton of great options out there, with some of our favorites listed below. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a slightly different size, then check out these 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals instead.

Best 65-inch TV Prime Day Deal

LG 65-inch 80 Series 4K TV — $700, was $1,000

For those who want an upgrade to their home theater setup, you should check out the 65-inch LG 80 Series QNED 4K TV. It uses the brand’s QNED technology that combines the quantum dots of QLED TVs with LG’s NanoCell technology, for the ability to create fantastically bright and colorful images. The TV also offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, which is enabled by LG’s a7 AI Processor Gen 6 that uses AI to automatically improve the picture and sound quality of whatever you’re watching. The 65-inch LG 80 Series QNED 4K TV also runs on the webOS 23 platform to give you access to streaming services, as well as to more than 300 free channels through LG Channels.

The 65-inch LG 80 Series QNED 4K TV is available for only $700 instead of its original price of $1,000.

More 65-inch TV Prime Day Deals We Love

The 65-inch size of TVs is quite popular, so there are a lot of excellent choices you can go for, whether you just want a larger TV, or ar looking for some additional features like a 120Hz refresh rate.

How to Choose a 65-inch TV on Prime Day

If it’s been a while since you bought your last TV, there are a few different things you may want to consider. For example, one of the most important things to look at first is how to figure out what size TV you should buy. A lot of that will have to do with the size of your living area, how close the TV is to you, what furniture it’s on, and a lot of other important factors that can give you a much better viewing experience. In fact, it’s almost a science, so if you’re the sort of person who really enjoys numbers and figuring out the perfect placement for things, this is the perfect thing to look into before buying a TV.

Another thing you may want to consider is the sort of TV brands that are available and if any of them have a specific ecosystem that you can take advantage of. For example, if you’re already in the Samsung ecosystem, there are some great integrations between Samsung TVs and Samsung smartphones, and you can even pair select Samsung TVs and soundbars and have them work together for deeper surround sound. Or, if you own a PlayStation 5, then you could consider grabbing some select Sony TVs that are made to work well with the PS5.

Alternatively, if you’re the biggest interest is the smart platform, there are things to consider there, too. For example, going with a TV that has Google TV makes a lot of sense if you’re in the Google ecosystem, or if you’re really deep into Amazon, then Fire TV is probably the smart TV platform for you. As if that wasn’t enough, there are also streaming devices that are worth considering if you don’t want to have to worry about what smart platform a TV has.

How We Chose these 65-inch TV Prime Day Deals

There is a lot that goes into any suggestion for a deal, whether you’re buying a small 32-inch TV or a larger 65-inch one. For the most part, we not only try to account for things like personal preference, but we also look at what each TV has to offer and how much each feature is actually worth before weighing it against its price or any deal that it’s going for. Just because a deal is substantial doesn’t mean it’s a good one, especially with some brands and retailers that artificially inflate prices to make deals look more impressive.

As such, we use our years of experience dealing with TVs and e-commerce to keep track of prices over long periods of time and have a good understanding of what constitutes a good deal or not. Ultimately, we want to get you the best bang for your buck, so we do our best to stay on top of any deal offered here, which means we’ll be regularly updating this post as new and better deals appear. That doesn’t necessarily mean you should wait until the last minute to pick something up; if you have something you like, you should grab it because any deal here will be worth it, and we never know how long a deal will last, so it’s best to err on the side of caution.