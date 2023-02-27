If the new year and the Super Bowl weren’t good enough reasons to upgrade your home theater but you’re still on the lookout for TV deals, this one is worth checking out. With its advanced display and image processing technologies, the Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED TV will bring your favorite movies, shows, and games to life, and it’s on sale: Right now, Best Buy is offering a 10% discount of $300 on this high-end 4K OLED TV, bringing the price down to $2,700. That’s still not exactly cheap, but if you’re a cinephile, a gamer, or just looking for a great viewing experience, the Sony Bravia XR A80K 77-inch OLED TV is sure to impress. Keep reading to learn more about the Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED TV and what sets it apart from the competition.

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia XR A80K 77-inch OLED TV

While this isn’t the cheapest OLED TV out there, it’s still a worthy buy if you’re a serious entertainment enthusiast looking to upgrade your home theater setup with a big and beautiful screen. That’s because the Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED TV is, put simply, one of the most impressive televisions currently available. The standout feature of the Sony Bravia XR A80K TV is its large 77-inch panel. This display offers a 4K resolution and OLED (organic light-emitting diode) technology, which means that it’s capable of creating incredibly detailed images with cinematic clarity. Additionally, the TV supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision HDR formats, which means that you can enjoy a wider range of colors and increased contrast in your favorite movies and shows.

In addition to its vibrant OLED panel, the Sony Bravia XR A80K TV also boasts an impressive audio system, as you’d expect from one of the best TV brands. Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology uses the entire screen as a speaker to create immersive sound. Additionally, the TV supports Dolby Atmos for a 3D audio experience that will take your entertainment to the next level with room-filling audio. Under the hood, the Bravia XR A80K OLED TV is powered by Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR chipset. This processor can analyze and optimize the picture and sound quality in real-time based on the content being displayed, and is great for upscaling legacy content as well. This means that you can enjoy a more cinematic viewing experience tailored to your viewing habits.

This 77-inch Sony OLED TV runs on Google TV which offers easy access to all of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+. The TV also has both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built right in, which means that you can control everything using just your voice. OLED TV deals can be somewhat scarce outside of big seasonal sales and events like Prime Day and Black Friday, but right now, Best Buy has a modest but welcome 10% price cut on the Sony Bravia XR A80K 77-inch OLED TV that brings this cinephile-grade television down to $2,700. That’s a nice $300 savings on its usual $3,000 price tag.

