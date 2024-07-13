Best 86-inch TV Prime Day deals: 4K starting at $1,200

There are some fantastic Prime Day TV deals going on as part of the wider early Prime Day deals unfolding right now. With so many on sale, we’ve decided to narrow things down here and focus on all the best 86-inch TV Prime Day deals that are happening at the moment. Below, we’ve picked out the highlights of 86-inch TVs on sale today and we’ve also taken a look at what you should consider before buying one. Keep reading and in no time, you’ll know exactly what to buy and how much you could save too.

Best 86-inch TV Prime Day deal

LG 86-inch 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV — $3,300, was $3,700

If you want the best possible 86-inch TV that you can buy for Prime Day as you want to create a truly cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home, you can’t go wrong with the 86-inch LG 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV. It packs LG’s QNED technology that creates rich images with more lifelike colors, and Mini-LED backlighting for better black levels while minimizing halo effects. Further elevating the TV’s output are Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so you’ll really feel like you’re in the theaters when you’re watching movies. You’ll never run out of things to watch on the 86-inch LG 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV because in addition to the webOS 24 platform, through which you can access streaming shows, you’ll also get more than 300 free channels across various genres through LG Channels.

The 86-inch LG 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV is down to $3,300 from its original price of $3,700 in the 86-inch TV Prime Day deals of Best Buy. The $400 discount doesn’t make it cheap, but that’s still an excellent price for a TV of this caliber. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday to make your purchase though, as the offer may be gone by then. If you want to enjoy savings with having the 86-inch LG 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV delivered to your doorstep, you’ll have to finish your transaction for it right now.

More 86-inch TV Prime Day deals we love

There are plenty of other great 86-inch TV Prime Day deals if the one above doesn’t quite appeal to you. We’ve collated them all below including a wide range of different price ranges and features too so there’s something for everyone here.

LG 86-Inch UT75 Series LED 4K TV —

LG 86-inch UQ75 Series LED 4K TV —

LG 86-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV —

LG 86-Inch QNED90T Series Mini LED Smart 4K TV —

How to choose an 86-inch TV on Prime Day

When buying an 86-inch TV, the absolute first thing you should do is seriously consider what size TV you should buy. You might be able to afford an 86-inch TV but have you got the room? Measure your living space but don’t compromise. Don’t try to squeeze a huge TV into a small living room. It’ll look awful and you’ll regret everything.

Once you’ve figured out that you do have the room for such a huge TV (wall mount it. It’ll help), think about your budget. Your aim is to buy from one of the best TV brands with Sony, LG, and Samsung costing the most but Hisense and TCL still being worth your while on the more budget-friendly end of the scale.

You also need to think about if you want a QLED panel, an OLED TV, or a standard 4K TV. If you love to watch movies or play games, you should try to budget for OLED or QLED for the best picture quality. In particular, OLED looks great for movies with its deep blacks and vibrant colors.

Ideally, just pick one of the models from our best TVs list and go big here. They’re all great TVs in their own respect so you’ll be delighted with how they look.

If you want to go off-list though, think about extra features like a high refresh rate and low input lag which are both perfect for gaming and movies. Dedicated modes like a gaming mode or Filmmaker mode all help matters too but it’s good to have plenty of options you can tweak as well.

On a smaller note, think about how many HDMI ports you need as you can’t upgrade these at a later date and it’s irritating to have to swap out devices all the time. Also, think about the operating system of the TV and what voice assistant support there is. LG’s webOS and Google TV are highlights here but it all depends on what you’re used to using.

How we chose these 86-inch TV Prime Day deals

We’re experts when it comes to tracking down awesome deals. We don’t just do this job during Prime Day and other sales events — we keep an eye on things every day of the week. That means we know where to look for great TV deals and we also know what constitutes a great deal.

Because of that knowledge, we’re careful in how we choose the 86-inch TV Prime Day deals above. We only focus on reputable brands aka TVs that we would actually want to own. We also look at the features they offer to make sure you’re getting good value for money here. Of course, we also look at the price itself. We search around to check that the best price is listed here, having consulted many major retailers and overlooking any sales talk that suggest otherwise.

From there, we combine the two making sure we list the best TVs around but also the ones with the best discounts. We check back regularly to see how prices change throughout the day so if something changes, you’ll be the first to know. After all, sales seasons like Prime Day can lead to prices changing rapidly so we don’t just assume the best is there at the start of the day. We’re always adapting.