 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best 86-inch TV Prime Day deals: 4K starting at $1,200

By
The LG 86-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV at a side angle displaying an attractive hillside scene.
LG

There are some fantastic Prime Day TV deals going on as part of the wider early Prime Day deals unfolding right now. With so many on sale, we’ve decided to narrow things down here and focus on all the best 86-inch TV Prime Day deals that are happening at the moment. Below, we’ve picked out the highlights of 86-inch TVs on sale today and we’ve also taken a look at what you should consider before buying one. Keep reading and in no time, you’ll know exactly what to buy and how much you could save too.

Best 86-inch TV Prime Day deal

LG 86-inch 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV — $3,300, was $3,700

The 2024 LG QNED90T 4K mini-LED TV.
LG

If you want the best possible 86-inch TV that you can buy for Prime Day as you want to create a truly cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home, you can’t go wrong with the 86-inch LG 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV. It packs LG’s QNED technology that creates rich images with more lifelike colors, and Mini-LED backlighting for better black levels while minimizing halo effects. Further elevating the TV’s output are Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so you’ll really feel like you’re in the theaters when you’re watching movies. You’ll never run out of things to watch on the 86-inch LG 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV because in addition to the webOS 24 platform, through which you can access streaming shows, you’ll also get more than 300 free channels across various genres through LG Channels.

The 86-inch LG 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV is down to $3,300 from its original price of $3,700 in the 86-inch TV Prime Day deals of Best Buy. The $400 discount doesn’t make it cheap, but that’s still an excellent price for a TV of this caliber. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday to make your purchase though, as the offer may be gone by then. If you want to enjoy savings with having the 86-inch LG 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV delivered to your doorstep, you’ll have to finish your transaction for it right now.

More 86-inch TV Prime Day deals we love

There are plenty of other great 86-inch TV Prime Day deals if the one above doesn’t quite appeal to you. We’ve collated them all below including a wide range of different price ranges and features too so there’s something for everyone here.

  • LG 86-Inch UT75 Series LED 4K TV —
  • LG 86-inch UQ75 Series LED 4K TV —
  • LG 86-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV —
  • LG 86-Inch QNED90T Series Mini LED Smart 4K TV —

How to choose an 86-inch TV on Prime Day

When buying an 86-inch TV, the absolute first thing you should do is seriously consider what size TV you should buy. You might be able to afford an 86-inch TV but have you got the room? Measure your living space but don’t compromise. Don’t try to squeeze a huge TV into a small living room. It’ll look awful and you’ll regret everything.

Once you’ve figured out that you do have the room for such a huge TV (wall mount it. It’ll help), think about your budget. Your aim is to buy from one of the best TV brands with Sony, LG, and Samsung costing the most but Hisense and TCL still being worth your while on the more budget-friendly end of the scale.

You also need to think about if you want a QLED panel, an OLED TV, or a standard 4K TV. If you love to watch movies or play games, you should try to budget for OLED or QLED for the best picture quality. In particular, OLED looks great for movies with its deep blacks and vibrant colors.

Ideally, just pick one of the models from our best TVs list and go big here. They’re all great TVs in their own respect so you’ll be delighted with how they look.

If you want to go off-list though, think about extra features like a high refresh rate and low input lag which are both perfect for gaming and movies. Dedicated modes like a gaming mode or Filmmaker mode all help matters too but it’s good to have plenty of options you can tweak as well.

On a smaller note, think about how many HDMI ports you need as you can’t upgrade these at a later date and it’s irritating to have to swap out devices all the time. Also, think about the operating system of the TV and what voice assistant support there is. LG’s webOS and Google TV are highlights here but it all depends on what you’re used to using.

How we chose these 86-inch TV Prime Day deals

We’re experts when it comes to tracking down awesome deals. We don’t just do this job during Prime Day and other sales events — we keep an eye on things every day of the week. That means we know where to look for great TV deals and we also know what constitutes a great deal.

Because of that knowledge, we’re careful in how we choose the 86-inch TV Prime Day deals above. We only focus on reputable brands aka TVs that we would actually want to own. We also look at the features they offer to make sure you’re getting good value for money here. Of course, we also look at the price itself. We search around to check that the best price is listed here, having consulted many major retailers and overlooking any sales talk that suggest otherwise.

From there, we combine the two making sure we list the best TVs around but also the ones with the best discounts. We check back regularly to see how prices change throughout the day so if something changes, you’ll be the first to know. After all, sales seasons like Prime Day can lead to prices changing rapidly so we don’t just assume the best is there at the start of the day. We’re always adapting.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This gorgeous 75-inch Samsung 8K TV is $1,500 off right now
Samsung QN95C

If you've got enough cash for a future-proof screen, but you're not impressed by the standard TV deals you've come across, you may want to turn your attention toward Samsung and its offer for the 75-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV. From its original price of $6,300, it's down to $4,800 for savings of $1,500. It's still going to be a pretty hefty purchase, but it's an excellent price for a display of this caliber. You're going to have to act fast if you're interested though, as there's no telling when the bargain will end.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV
The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV is our top pick among the best 8K TVs because it has brilliant backlighting, great contrast levels, and next-level picture upscaling through its Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K. 8K upscaling elevates the quality of everything that you watch to make up for the fact that there's not much 8K content available. The 8K TV features Samsung's Neo QLED technology, which replaces the traditional LED array with a mini-LED backlighting system for further improved image quality, while maintaining the advantages of QLED TVs such as the ability to display more colors with greater accuracy and incredible brightness.

Read more
This Samsung 11.1.4-channel soundbar has an early Prime Day deal
2023 Samsung HW-Q990C.

If a simple soundbar won't do for your home theater setup, you should set your sights on the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar, which is available with a $300 discount from Samsung's early Prime Day soundbar deals. Yes, the sale isn't confined to Amazon, as other retailers will try to attract shoppers during the event. Samsung is already doing a great job by slashing the top-of-the-line soundbar's price to $1,600 from $1,900 originally. There's a chance that stocks run out well before Prime Day though, so don't hesitate with your purchase if you're interested in this bargain.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar
Installing a soundbar is the easiest way to upgrade your home theater setup's audio, and we think there's no better option out there than the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar. It's on top of our roundup of the best soundbars for several reasons, including the great sound that it provides for watching movies and listening to music, its impressive volume capabilities, and the clear dialog that you'll hear so that you won't miss any important lines.

Read more
Best TCL Prime Day deals: 55-inch 4K TV for $250
2024 TCL S5 4K TV.

If you're thinking about upgrading your TV with this year's Prime Day deals, you're not alone, as there will be a lot of shoppers taking advantage of the event's huge discounts. For those who need help deciding what TV to get, you should check out the available TCL Prime Day deals, which cover budget-friendly screens to top-of-the-line displays. These TV deals probably won't last long though, so to help you quickly narrow down your choices, we've highlighted our favorite offer and rounded up the rest of our top picks below.
The best TCL TV Prime Day deal
55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV -- $248, was $380

TCL is known for providing TVs on the cheap. This 55-inch TV with a thin bezel and slim build feels like pure screen and not much else. On the supplied stand, it can sit surprisingly close to the wall, freeing up space, but direct wall-mounting is also possible. Despite this nice appearance, the TV is only $248 right now, down $132 from its usual $380. While you may think this will make for a lackluster TV experience, you'll be super surprised by how modern the features are and how little you'll have to sacrifice for this TV, the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV.

Read more