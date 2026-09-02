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Acer just announched a 1,000Hz gaming monitor that doesn’t sacrifice 1080p

Acer’s IFA monitor lineup spans 1,000Hz esports displays, 4K QD-OLED, and 5K Mini LED

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Acer PREDATOR-XB253Q-U1 1000Hz monitor
Acer PREDATOR XB253Q-U1 monitor Acer
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IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 2 hours ago

Acer has announced several new gaming monitors at IFA 2026, led by the Predator XB253Q U1, a 24.5-inch esports display capable of running at 1920 x 1080 and 1,000Hz.

It follows LG’s UltraGear 25G590B, which became the first gaming monitor to reach a native 1,000Hz refresh rate without dropping below Full HD resolution. Acer previously announced the Nitro XV273U F5 with a 1,000Hz mode, but that monitor has to lower its resolution from 1440p to 720p to reach the four-digit refresh rate.

Acer now has a native 1080p 1,000Hz monitor

The Predator XB253Q U1 uses a 24.5-inch IPS panel with a claimed 0.3ms response time through Acer’s VRB Pro blur-reduction technology. At 1,000Hz, the screen can refresh once every millisecond, although actually taking advantage of that speed will require games and hardware capable of producing extremely high frame rates.

Acer PREDATOR-XB253Q-U1 1000Hz gaming monitor
Acer

The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium and is Nvidia G-Sync Compatible. Other specifications include VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, 90% DCI-P3 coverage, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and DisplayPort 2.1.

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LG still has a small lead when it comes to maximum refresh rate. Its UltraGear 25G590B runs at 1,000Hz natively and can be overclocked to 1,100Hz, while Acer lists 1,000Hz as the maximum for the XB253Q U1. Acer’s monitor will also cost $1,099.99 when it arrives in North America in the first quarter of 2027, compared with the LG monitor’s $999.99 launch price.

Acer also announced 5K, OLED, and Mini LED options

Computer Hardware, Electronics, Hardware
Acer Predator X32 V3 monitor Acer

The Predator X32 V3 is a 31.5-inch 4K QD-OLED monitor with a 180Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. It uses Acer’s new Penta Tandem panel structure and covers 99% of DCI-P3. It will launch in North America and Europe in Q1 2027 for $899.99 and €899.

Acer Nitro XV275X P gaming monitor
Acer Nitro XV275X P Acer

The Nitro XV275X P pairs a 27-inch 5K panel with 2,304-zone Mini LED backlighting. It runs at 5K and 165Hz, or 1440p and 330Hz using DFR. It also includes DisplayHDR 1400, 90W USB-C, and a KVM switch. It arrives in Q1 2027 for $1,199.99 in North America and €1,199 in Europe.

Acer-Nitro-XV275U Z2 gaming monitor
Acer Nitro XV275U Z2 monitor Acer

The Nitro XV275U Z2 is the cheaper option at $329.99 in North America and €329 in Europe. Its 27-inch Mini LED panel has 1,152 dimming zones and can switch between 1440p at 275Hz, 1080p at 360Hz, and 720p at 520Hz. It will be available in Q4 2026.

For buyers who do not need four-digit refresh rates, these three cover a much broader range of use cases, ranging from 4K OLED and 5K productivity to a relatively affordable Mini LED gaming display.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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