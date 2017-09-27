Aiaiai’s H05 modular Bluetooth headband is finally available

Why it matters to you Aiaiai's TMA-2 modular headphones were already awesome, but limited to wired use. The new H05 headband offers freedom from constrictive cables.

In 2015, Denmark-based Aiaiai released its TMA-2 modular headphone system, which allowed users to swap speaker units, headbands, ear pads, and cables to create more than 1,000 different combinations. A year later, the company announced the first major update to the system, the H05 Smart Headband.

The headband allows users to add wireless Bluetooth connectivity to any previous configuration, enabling them to go wire-free while keeping the sound and comfort they’ve grown used to. We were a bit concerned, though, that the H05 would never see the light of day — after all, it’s been nearly a year.

On Wednesday, September 27, though, you will be able to purchase the headband from Aiaiai’s website for $125 (something to keep in mind: Aiaiai is fulfilling Kickstarter orders first, so you might see a “Pre-order” button instead of a “Buy now” button; shipping could take three to four weeks).

“At first, we intuitively focused on creating a new speaker to introduce wireless technology to the system,” Aiaiai head of new product development Christian B. Lorentzen said in a statement. “But that felt wrong somehow, as it would be limiting to have only a few wireless sound configurations. That’s why we came up with this idea of integrating the Bluetooth module into the headband, to maintain that 100-percent modularity.”

The headband uses Bluetooth 4.2 with aptX, but connectivity isn’t the only thing it adds. An omnidirectional microphone is also built in, allowing users to use the headphones for calls, and controls are placed on the headband as well, offering the ability to pause and resume playback, answer calls, skip tracks, and adjust the volume.

The battery is also built into the headband, allowing for up to a claimed 16 hours of playback with a two-hour charge time. Unlike many current wireless headphones, the H05 headband uses a USB-C port, though a USB-C-to-USB charging cable is included for use with standard wall chargers. If you still want to plug in, this bypasses the Bluetooth, meaning your headphones will also work just as they did before.

We loved the DJ-focused TMA-1, and the TMA-2 offer far more customization. If you are new to the TMA-2 system but are interested, several preset TMA-2 configurations (including two with the new wireless headband) are also available.

In February, the company also introduced a cool Spotify integration feature — called TMA-2 Discovery — which will utilize Spotify and Moodagent music data to build you a personal set om TMA-2 headphones. For more information, see the Aiaiai website.

Update: The Aiaiai’s H05 is now available to purchase.