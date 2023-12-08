 Skip to main content
AirPods 2 are still only $99 post-Black Friday

Jennifer Allen
Apple AirPods
Riley Young/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

AirPods deals continue to be super cheap with Amazon selling the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) for $99, saving you $30. They might not be the latest AirPods or include a wireless charging case, but they’re still worth your time and money if you’re an iPhone owner. If they instantly sound tempting, you know what to do — hit that buy button. Alternatively, keep reading while we tell you a little more about them.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) are four years old but still pretty respectable. Safe and simple to use, they take seconds to set up with your iPhone or iPad. While you might not be gaining one of the best wireless earbuds any more, you’re still getting quality here.

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) are powered by the Apple H1 chip so you get reliable performance, no Bluetooth dropouts and great battery life. Combined with the charging case, you get up to 24 hours which is great going for this price. Rich and high-quality sound is provided with the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) able to detect when you’ve removed them from your ears, immediately pausing your music. There’s Siri support as well so you can ask Siri for any help, such as skipping a track or even getting news or weather details from your phone.

It’s also possible to share a song between two sets of AirPods, as well as allow Siri to announce your messages through your buds. The best part here is that there’s basically no setup involved for you. The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) simply do all this out of the box.

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) are the kind of earbuds that you grab before your daily walk or workout and don’t have to think twice about what you’re doing. While there are some with better audio quality, at this price it’s hard to fault how simple the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) are to use.

Usually priced at $129, the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) are down to $99 for a limited time only at Amazon. A $30 discount is pretty great given how competitively priced the earbuds already are, so snap them up now before you miss out.

