 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Can open-ear headphones really cancel noise? Apple’s AirPods 4 surprised me

By
AirPods 4 on a stand at the Apple Glowtime event on September 9, 2024.
Caleb Denison / Digital Trends

For years, the biggest feature separating Apple’s entry-level AirPods from the AirPods Pro has been active noise cancellation, also known as ANC. When I learned that Apple might outfit a version of its new AirPods 4 earbuds with ANC, I was skeptical. Open-ear designs, which don’t obstruct your ear canal, make it pretty tough to seal out noise. But now that I’ve had a chance to hear the open-ear AirPods 4 in action, I must admit, I’m surprised at how effective they are.

You may also want to reconsider if you tend to dismiss the idea of active noise canceling in an open-ear earbud.

Recommended Videos

During a demonstration held as part of a briefing at Apple Park following Apple’s “It’s Glowtime!” event, faux airplane noise was piped into the room via hidden speakers while I wore the AirPods 4 with the ANC engaged. I toggled the ANC feature on and off by cycling through transparency and adaptive audio modes. I also removed the earbuds entirely to hear what the airplane noise sounded like without any interference from the AirPods 4, and to get a read on just how loud it was.

My curiosity about just how loud the airplane noise actually was resulted from just how loud it wasn’t while wearing the buds with the ANC feature turned on. I admit, I was stunned.

I went into that room toting a healthy bit of skepticism. Because the AirPods are a so-called “open-ear” design, wherein there is very little passive noise isolation because the ear canal is not completely blocked, I had a hard time imagining the active noise-canceling – which works by blasting sound that’s 180-degrees out of phase with the noise around you – being all that effective. I just imagined too much of the source noise bleeding through.

And it’s worth reiterating that these are not new AirPods Pro, which didn’t get a refresh but are getting some exciting new features. The AirPods 4 are something more in the middle.

And yet, the AirPods 4 with ANC not only knocked that fake plane noise right down to a tolerable level, they also made the music I started listening to far more audible. In fact, with music playing, I could have easily forgotten the plane noise was happening at all.

Apple AirPods 4 charging case.
Caleb Denison / Digital Trends

There is one big potential caveat to mention, though. When I listened to the plane noise without anything in my ears, I noted that it didn’t contain much high-frequency noise, which has me curious about how well the ANC feature will work on a real trip in a plane, train, or automobile. Lucky for me, though, I’ll find out tomorrow when I fly home with my test sample.

At $179 (that’s $50 more than the version that lacks ANC), the AirPods 4 face stiff competition. Plenty of ANC earbuds on the market cost much less than the AirPods 4 with ANC, and some may have better overall noise canceling. But I’m unaware of an open-ear earbud with ANC that could come anywhere close to what I heard the AirPods 4 with ANC did during my brief demo experience.

For those who want or need effective noise canceling but who can not tolerate something blocking their ear canal, the AirPods 4 are likely exactly what they need.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Caleb Denison
Caleb Denison
Editor at Large
Digital Trends Editor at Large Caleb Denison is a sought-after writer, speaker, and television correspondent with unmatched…
AirPods 4: Everything we know about Apple’s next wireless earbuds
Apple AirPods 3 in their case..

If the many rumors are true, Apple will announce and start selling the next version of its wildly popular AirPods in 2024. While the details remain thin, here's what we know (and what we think we know) about the fourth-generation Apple AirPods.
AirPods 4?
Let's start with the obvious: the name. Keep in mind, we're talking about the successor to the two AirPods models that Apple sells that do not have active noise cancellation—the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, or AirPods second- and third-gen as Apple prefers to refer to them. In other words, the non-"pro" version of the AirPods.

Apple tends to be a creature of habit when it comes to product names, so there's every reason to think that the next version will follow the existing AirPods naming convention and be called AirPods fourth-generation. (Apple uses numbers and really the generation bit as a way to differentiate, but you get the idea.)

Read more
Did your AirPods Pro noise cancellation just get worse?
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe review

One of the best things about modern devices — including headphones — is that they can receive firmware updates. And one of the worst things about modern devices is that they can receive firmware updates. And a lot of folks are claiming that they're experiencing the latter after a recent update to Apple's AirPods Pro.

The firmware in question is version 6B34, and it appears to have tweaked the transparency and/or noise-cancellation features of the AirPods Pro in a way that appears to be not so welcome.

Read more
I’m going to CES for the first time in 7 years. Here’s the tech I’m taking with me
A MacBook, AirPods Max, Apple Watch, iPhone, Google Pixel, and Anker charger all lying next to each other on a desk.

It's early January. You know what that means, don't you? We're curing hangovers from New Year's Eve parties, committing to a new set of resolutions, and trying to remember how to work after multiple long weekends.

For folks in the tech space, it also means that it's time for the Consumer Electronics Show — better known as CES. CES 2024 is right around the corner, and after covering the event remotely for the past few years, I'm finally going back to cover it in-person — my first time doing so since CES 2017.

Read more