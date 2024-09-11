 Skip to main content
AirPods Pro 2 update brings iOS 18 head gestures ahead of public release

By
New AirPods Pro features seen on an iPhone.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re rocking the iOS 18 beta and have a set of AirPods Pro 2, you might find yourself with a few new interesting features. Firmware 7A294 has pushed out and brings with it some new hands-free options that allow you to reply to Siri announcements by either nodding your head “yes,” or shaking it “no.”

Once the firmware update installs itself, you’ll be greeted with a few setup dialogs that walk you through the option, and the process.

The new head gestures are simple enough to use. If Siri asks if you want to accept a call, you nod your head to say yes, or turn it side to side to decline. You’ll find the head gestures in the AirPods Pro settings menu, along with a walkthrough that lets you try the feature before committing — though you can always turn it back off if you want. You hear a tone move from ear to ear as you nod or shake your head, which is a nice confirmation that the feature is working and that you are, in fact, nodding or shaking your head.

Instructions for AirPods Pro head gestures.
Screenshots

The only other option here is the ability to switch whether nodding acts in the affirmative, or if you prefer to shake your head to say yes. That’s good for someone who has limited movement, but you have to imagine that most folks won’t want to swap things up just for funsies.

Apple’s official changelog for the firmware update also says it’s added Voice Isolation to phone calls “to help ensure you come across clearly by removing background noise around you for whoever you are speaking to.” It also points to lower latency and better bitrate for audio while gaming, and improvements to the Personalized Volume feature.

Still to come for the venerable AirPods Pro — new hearing air features. No word yet if this feature will make it to any of the other AirPods Models, including the new AirPods 4, or the not-quite-as-new new AirPods Max.

