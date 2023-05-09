Although it’s not typically known for making TVs, Amazon does have self-branded options with the Fire TV streaming platform built-in. You may sometimes find Amazon’s sets featured in guides like the best TV deals, best Amazon TV deals, and even surprisingly, on the list of Best Buy TV deals — despite being competitors. That’s precisely the case for the next deal we’re about to share on the 50-inch Amazon 4 Series 4K TV, which is $190 off at Best Buy. Normally $450, it’s yours for just $260 today, which is an awesome deal. Need we say more?

Why You Should Buy the 50-inch Amazon 4 Series 4K TV

Perhaps somewhat expected, Amazon did start building its own TVs, and one of the most significant changes between its TVs and other brands, is that it includes Amazon’s own Fire TV streaming platform built-in, complete with Alexa support. That means you can use both your Fire TV remote and Alexa to search for content, control playback, and interact with smart home devices connected through Alexa. You can also check the weather, sports scores, and much more. Think of the TV as more of an entertainment and smart information hub, as opposed to just a panel you can watch shows and movies on.

Speaking of entertainment, it’s a brilliant 4K ultra-HD panel with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus standards. You get a clearer, more vibrant picture that’s better tailored to the high resolution panel. There are three HDMI inputs, as well as HDMI eARC for audio gear, so you can connect media players, game consoles, and beyond. If you want to know a little more information about these features, you can always take a look at our informative 4K TV buying guide, which also explains what features and functionality you should be looking for when buying a new TV. This Amazon set matches most of the requirements in that guide, by the way.

This particular model also comes with four months of Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon’s cloud music service, which adds a bit extra on top of the discount. Yes, you can use both Alexa and your Fire TV to listen to music through that service.

Normally $450, this 50-inch Amazon 4 Series 4K TV is yours for $260 today at Best Buy. You’re saving $190 on an already well-priced TV that will be suitable for a home theater upgrade, extra TV, or wherever you feel is best to install it.

