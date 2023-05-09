 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy just dropped the price of Amazon’s 50-inch 4K TV to $260

Briley Kenney
By
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K HDR TV.

Although it’s not typically known for making TVs, Amazon does have self-branded options with the Fire TV streaming platform built-in. You may sometimes find Amazon’s sets featured in guides like the best TV deals, best Amazon TV deals, and even surprisingly, on the list of Best Buy TV deals — despite being competitors. That’s precisely the case for the next deal we’re about to share on the 50-inch Amazon 4 Series 4K TV, which is $190 off at Best Buy. Normally $450, it’s yours for just $260 today, which is an awesome deal. Need we say more?

Why You Should Buy the 50-inch Amazon 4 Series 4K TV

Perhaps somewhat expected, Amazon did start building its own TVs, and one of the most significant changes between its TVs and other brands, is that it includes Amazon’s own Fire TV streaming platform built-in, complete with Alexa support. That means you can use both your Fire TV remote and Alexa to search for content, control playback, and interact with smart home devices connected through Alexa. You can also check the weather, sports scores, and much more. Think of the TV as more of an entertainment and smart information hub, as opposed to just a panel you can watch shows and movies on.

Speaking of entertainment, it’s a brilliant 4K ultra-HD panel with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus standards. You get a clearer, more vibrant picture that’s  better tailored to the high resolution panel. There are three HDMI inputs, as well as HDMI eARC for audio gear, so you can connect media players, game consoles, and beyond. If you want to know a little more information about these features, you can always take a look at our informative 4K TV buying guide, which also explains what features and functionality you should be looking for when buying a new TV. This Amazon set matches most of the requirements in that guide, by the way.

Related

This particular model also comes with four months of Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon’s cloud music service, which adds a bit extra on top of the discount. Yes, you can use both Alexa and your Fire TV to listen to music through that service.

Normally $450, this 50-inch Amazon 4 Series 4K TV is yours for $260 today at Best Buy. You’re saving $190 on an already well-priced TV that will be suitable for a home theater upgrade, extra TV, or wherever you feel is best to install it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Selling like hotcakes: Walmart has a 50-inch 4K TV under $200
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.

Even with all the TV deals online, you won't often see an offer for a 50-inch 4K TV for less than $200. That's why you shouldn't miss this opportunity -- the 50-inch Onn 4K TV for just $198 from Walmart, following a $40 discount on its original price of $238. With more than 1,000 units sold over the previous 24 hours, we're not sure how long this bargain will remain available, so you should buy the 4K TV while there are still stocks left.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Onn 4K TV
This Onn 4K TV may be cheap, but you'll still be able to enjoy watching shows and movies on its 50-inch display in 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike colors and sharp details. The TV also offers a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, for smooth motion on the screen when you're watching action movies or playing video games, and VESA mount compatibility to give you more options on how to install it in your home theater setup.

Read more
Walmart has a 75-inch TV for under $550, but you’ll need to be quick
hisense 65 inch roku smart tv deal walmart april 2023 r6 4k

Have you ever wondered what a massive screen will look like in your living room? You can make that dream a reality without breaking the bank with the 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. From an already affordable $598, it's currently even cheaper following a $60 discount from Walmart that pulls its price down to just $538. This is one of the top TV deals that you can shop right now, but you have to assume that it's going to disappear soon since there's no information on when it will end. Buy it immediately, or you may miss out.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV
The 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is relatively affordable compared with other options at the same size, but it still comes with some of the most important features that you can find among the best TVs. The large display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, as well as High Dynamic Range for an impressive boost in colors and contrast. The 4K TV will also make it easier to follow fast-paced action scenes with the help of Motion Rate 120 technology, while DTS Studio Sound makes audio more immersive.

Read more
This Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K TV just had its price slashed to $750
samsung 65 inch q60b qled 4k tv deal best buy may 2023 resized

It's always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup with a better screen as there's no shortage of TV deals online. Here's one that you wouldn't want to miss -- Best Buy's $150 discount for the 65-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV, which brings its price down to $750 from its original price of $900. There's no information on when the offer will end, but since this involved a Samsung TV, we're expecting stocks to go quickly. If you're interested in taking advantage of the price cut, you'll have to hurry with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV
Samsung is the de facto market leader among the best TV brands, with QLED displays as its calling card. You'll be able to appreciate the technology's benefits on the 65-inch screen of the Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV, as the additional layer of quantum dots behind its LCD matrix but in front of the backlight create increased brightness and more natural colors, as explained by our 4K TV buying guide. In our QLED versus OLED comparison, QLED TVs like the Samsung Q60B are unmatched in terms of brightness, they promise longer life spans and no risk of screen burn-ins, and they are more affordable on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

Read more