AirPods deals are the most popular offers when shoppers search for wireless earbuds, but if you’re a fan of Amazon’s Alexa, you may want to consider going for the second-generation Amazon Echo Buds. They’re even more tempting because Amazon has slashed their price with a 33% discount, so you’ll be able to save $40 on their original price of $120. For just $80, these wireless earbuds are a steal, but you need to buy them now because there’s a chance that you’ll no longer be able to get them for this cheap tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Buds 2

While most wireless earbuds are compatible with digital assistants, the seamless integration of Alexa into the Amazon Echo Buds 2 makes it very convenient to make calls, stream music, set reminders, and so much more, all through voice commands. They also offer dynamic audio through premium speakers, active noise cancellation to block unwanted sounds, and Passthrough Mode to listen to what’s happening around you without having to take them out of your ears. The Amazon Echo Buds 2 can last up to 5 hours on a single charge and up to 15 hours with their charging case, and since they’re IPX4 sweat resistant, you can wear them during your daily workouts.

While the Amazon Echo Buds 2 were released about two years ago, Amazon continues to make improvements to the wireless earbuds with the recent addition of audio personalization through the Alexa app. The new feature will let you customize how you want to hear sound from the Amazon Echo Buds 2, depending on what you’re listening to and your environment. Once you’re done choosing from the range of frequencies and volumes in each ear, the app will uploaded the settings to the wireless earbuds.

