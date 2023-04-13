 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon’s sweat-resistant Echo Buds earbuds with Alexa are $40 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Amazon Echo Buds 2 in charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

AirPods deals are the most popular offers when shoppers search for wireless earbuds, but if you’re a fan of Amazon’s Alexa, you may want to consider going for the second-generation Amazon Echo Buds. They’re even more tempting because Amazon has slashed their price with a 33% discount, so you’ll be able to save $40 on their original price of $120. For just $80, these wireless earbuds are a steal, but you need to buy them now because there’s a chance that you’ll no longer be able to get them for this cheap tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Buds 2

While most wireless earbuds are compatible with digital assistants, the seamless integration of Alexa into the Amazon Echo Buds 2 makes it very convenient to make calls, stream music, set reminders, and so much more, all through voice commands. They also offer dynamic audio through premium speakers, active noise cancellation to block unwanted sounds, and Passthrough Mode to listen to what’s happening around you without having to take them out of your ears. The Amazon Echo Buds 2 can last up to 5 hours on a single charge and up to 15 hours with their charging case, and since they’re IPX4 sweat resistant, you can wear them during your daily workouts.

While the Amazon Echo Buds 2 were released about two years ago, Amazon continues to make improvements to the wireless earbuds with the recent addition of audio personalization through the Alexa app. The new feature will let you customize how you want to hear sound from the Amazon Echo Buds 2, depending on what you’re listening to and your environment. Once you’re done choosing from the range of frequencies and volumes in each ear, the app will uploaded the settings to the wireless earbuds.

Related

If you’re thinking about going through headphone deals online to buy new wireless earbuds, you should consider the second-generation Amazon Echo Buds. They’re currently on sale for only $80 from Amazon, after a 33% discount on its sticker price of $120. If they’re the perfect wireless earbuds for you, you better hurry if you want to get them with savings of $40, as we’re not sure how long this offer for the Amazon Echo Buds 2 will remain available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Forget AirPods: These JBL earbuds are a no-brainer at $100 off
A mean wearing the JBL Live Free NC+ TWS earbuds.

Over at Woot is one of the best headphone deals for anyone looking to save big. Right now, you can buy the JBL Live Free earbuds for $50 instead of $150 so you save a huge $100 off the regular price. The ideal time to treat yourself to new earbuds for less, Woot is a reliable option thanks to being an Amazon-owned company. Even better, if you're a Prime member, you won't even have to pay for shipping. With the deal liable to end soon, let's take a quick look at why you might want to buy the JBL Live Free earbuds.

Why you should buy the JBL Live Free earbuds
While this specific pair of earbuds may not feature in our look at the best wireless earbuds, at this price it's hard to say no. For the money, you get active noise cancelation so you won't be disturbed by noises around you while you're trying to listen to your favorite music or podcasts. Any time you do need to check back in, features like TalkThru and Ambient Aware allow you to enjoy natural conversations and be aware of your surroundings without taking your earbuds out. It's the kind of functionality you see from the best wireless headphones.

Read more
Best Amazon Echo deals: Echo Dot, Echo Show 8, and more

If you want to upgrade your house into a smart-home, the first step is getting a hub that all your fancy new devices can connect to. Amazon's Echo devices are perfect for that. There are a lot of different options in the Echo line, such as smart speakers and smart displays. Choosing which model is best for you will come down to your available space and what you intend to use the device for. We've broken down every model and generation of the Echo that is currently on sale, so read on to find out which one is best for you.
Best Amazon Echo deals
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) -- $25, was $40

Why Buy

Read more
Amazon’s superb Echo Studio speaker is just $155 for Cyber Monday
Amazon Echo Studio Alexa Smart Speaker

Thanksgiving has begun to feel like a distant memory as Cyber Monday deals have fully kicked off. Let's get you started on the right path toward the best bargains with this deal from Best Buy, which is offering an Amazon Echo Studio for just $155. It normally sells for $200, but Best Buy has cut the price by $45 for the online shopping holiday. This is a rate typically reserved for holidays, so it could very well be your last chance to grab a decently priced Amazon Echo Studio this year.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Studio
Why buy? Long-standing greatness. In our initial Amazon Echo Studio review, we noted that it was the best Echo speaker yet and that the Amazon Echo Studio's 360-degree Dolby Atmos audio gave our reviewer chills. That review was two years ago. Where do more recent assessments place the Amazon Echo Studio? Still quite favorably. Our recent writeup on the best Amazon Alexa smart speakers ranks the Amazon Echo Studio as the best Alexa speaker for audiophiles due to its "class-leading bass" and effective soundstage.

Read more