Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon’s take on the Apple AirPods are down to $35 right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

If you’re thinking about buying wireless earbuds but you’re on a tight budget, you should check out the third-generation Amazon Echo Buds. They were just released last month, but they’re already part of this year’s Prime Day deals with a $15 discount that makes their already low price of $50 even more affordable, as you can get them for just $35. They’re a steal for this cheap, but a lot of shoppers will be thinking that as well, so it’s highly recommended that you buy the wireless earbuds right now while stocks are still available.

Why you should buy the third-generation Amazon Echo Buds

The third-generation Amazon Echo Buds are already included in our roundup of the best cheap headphones and earbuds because they come with a price that’s tough to beat. There’s a lot of technologies that you can find in the best wireless earbuds, like the Apple AirPods Pro 2, that are missing in the Amazon Echo Buds 2023, including active noise cancellation and wireless charging, but for what they cost, they’re considered a decent set of wireless earbuds. They even slightly make up for the lack of ANC through a semi-in-ear design that helps reduce noise.

Perhaps the most important function of the third-generation Amazon Echo Buds is that it places Amazon’s Alexa in your ear, allowing voice commands for functions like controlling music playback, making calls, setting reminders, and so much more. The wireless earbuds work with both iOS and Android devices, and they can even allow you to access Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant. If you’ve got your digital assistant’s wake work deactivated, the Amazon Echo Buds 2023 can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to 20 hours with their charging case, while 15 minutes of charging will replenish 2 hours of usage.

Related

The third-generation Amazon Echo Buds already offer amazing value at their original price of $50, so they’ve become must-buy wireless earbuds with Amazon’s $15 discount for Prime Day as it pulls their price down to a very cheap $35. However, with Prime Day about to wind down, the offer will probably also end soon, so if you’re interested in the Amazon Echo Buds 2023, you should proceed with the purchase before that happens.

