Early Prime Day deal brings AirPod-like Amazon Echo Buds to $25

The Amazon Echo Buds 2023 in hand.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With Prime Day just about here, you may be excited to start shopping now. In some cases, it is okay to do so, as some Prime Day deals are starting early. Amazon’s Echo Buds are usually $50, but Prime members can pick them up for $25 right now. If your main goal while looking through Prime Day headphone deals is to find absurdly low prices, then you should really give these earbuds a close look. To do so, just tap the button below. Remember, all you need to do to lock the earbuds in at $25 is to be a Prime member, and even signing up for the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial counts, so it’s not that difficult.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Buds

There’s no denying it, the main draw to the Amazon Echo Buds are that they’re cheap buds even when not on sale. Now, they’re 50% off. In other words, they’re essentially twice as good now. But it does go further than that, as they have features that you really wouldn’t expect from buds this cheap. As our Amazon Echo Buds review points out, they include features like multipoint connections (i.e. you can have them connected to your tablet and phone at the same time and switch between them relatively easily) but do have the weirdness of requiring you to connect them through the Amazon Alexa app. And, as it were, that makes a lot of sense. One of the main features of the Echo Buds is being able to talk to Alexa in an up close and personal way as you wear your buds. Note that very recent Amazon Echo Buds updates added tap controls and the ability to change your Alexa startup word to something else.

One thing that might be overlooked, but really should be, about these earbuds is how they look. The little stick poking out of the bottom along your ear gives them a distinct AirPods alternatives look. And that’s especially true if you get the white version (color options are available in the shop). While it may not trick you into thinking your have AirPods, your child that’s not quite ready for more expensive earbuds might really appreciate looking like the older, cool kids.

To reiterate, if you want the Amazon Echo Buds for $25 instead of $50 you only need to do two things. The first is be a Prime member, which you might already be or you can become for free with their free trial. The second is to tap the button below, which will direct you to their store page. Next up, figure out what you’ll pair these little guys to. We highly recommend these Prime Day tablet deals to find something cheap, or maybe it is time to upgrade your phone with one of these Prime Day smartphone deals.

