Save $30 when you buy an Echo Studio and Echo Sub together

If you’re looking for one of the best Amazon Echo deals around, Best Buy has got your back. Right now, you can buy an Amazon Echo Studio along with an Echo Sub for $300 saving you $30 off the regular price of $330. A great combination for giving you excellent sound quality and the advantages of a smart speaker, we’re not sure how long this deal will last for.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Studio and Echo Sub bundle

Amazon makes some of the best smart speakers around and while many people focus on the smaller Echo Dot range, the Amazon Echo Studio is a fantastic smart speaker for anyone looking for more power. It offers an immersive, 3-dimensional soundscape so you can enjoy studio-quality audio that comes from every direction. It uses spatial audio processing technology in conjunction with its five speakers so you get powerful bass as well as improved clarity, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. There’s also Dolby Atmos technology to add space, clarity, and depth to your listening experience.

Of course, this is a smart speaker so the Amazon Echo Studio makes it a breeze to stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and many more services. Simply ask Alexa to play a song, artist or genre, and she’ll get things set up for you. You can also ask for weather information, alarms to be set, or to control your other smart home devices. The Amazon Echo Studio is able to adapt to any room by automatically sensing the acoustics and fine-tuning playback to give you the best sound at all times. Pair it up with the bundled Amazon Echo Sub and you get 100W deep bass sound with a 6-inch subwoofer providing powerful high-impact home theater levels of audio. It really adds to the whole experience, upgrading the Amazon Echo Studio to an even better speaker than on its own.

Normally priced at $330, you can buy the Amazon Echo Studio and Echo Sub bundle from Best Buy for $300 saving you $30 off the regular price. You even get four months of Amazon Music bundled in for free making it an extra appealing deal. Buy it now before you miss out.

