While we tend to recommend Fire TVs from manufacturers such as TLC, we do sometimes come across a great deal on Amazon’s TV, the Fire TV 2-series, and if you’re looking for a great budget TV that’s a the smaller size, this one’s a great option. In fact, you can grab it from Amazon for just $130, rather than the usual $200, making it one of the best budget Amazon TV deals you’ll likely find this weekend.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series

While the Amazon 2-Series only runs at an HD resolution, which is 720p, it does impressively support both HDR10 and HLG, two pieces of tech we rarely see on TVs at this price point. In fact, the latter is what most broadcasters use, so if you’re a big sports fan, the HLG will come in pretty handy for an overall better picture quality. It also comes with Dolby Digital Audio for better audio quality, and while we’d generally suggest grabbing one of these soundbar deals, even a budget one, it’s a nice thing to have that won’t increase the cost of setting up a whole new home theater.

Of course, the whole thing is built on the Fire TV platform, which gives you access to Amazon’s smart TV platform if you’re familiar with the Fire TV sticks. That’s a big plus if you’re already in the Amazon ecosystem, especially since the remote is voice-operated and comes with Alexa, making things much more convenient. Besides getting access to all the apps you’d expect, such as Netflix and Spotify, you can also use your Prime Video membership here, shopping, or anything related to Amazon, including any peripherals you have in your home ecosystem. That includes other Fire TVs in other rooms, so you can sync all TVs and move seamlessly from one to another.

The 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-series is a great budget TV, and while it’s a bit smaller in size and doesn’t come with at least FHD, it still has many great features, like HDR10 and HLG. On top of that, the discount from Amazon that brings it down to $130 from $200 adds a lot of value, so it’s worth grabbing if you’re in the Amazon ecosystem and want a budget-friendly TV. Even so, if you’d like a few more options, there are a lot of great alternative TV deals you can look at, too.

