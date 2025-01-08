Amazon makes a Dolby Atmos soundbar, and it’s on sale today

Who says you have to deal with tinny TV speakers on your new Samsung QLED? Most TV companies and audio brands are aware that TV speakers can only output so much sound. This is one of the reasons soundbars have become so popular over the last several years. These plug-and-play components are easy to connect, simple to control and deliver the kind of cinematic sound that TV speakers just can’t touch.

We’re always on the lookout for the best soundbar deals, and we came across this fantastic offer earlier today: For a limited time when you purchase the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, you’ll only pay $190. The full MSRP on this model is $250.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus

Amazon makes a few soundbars, and the Fire TV Soundbar Plus is a perfect middle-ground between the company’s entry-level tech (the Fire TV Soundbar) and complete home theater system (the ). Designed for quick and easy setup, the Fire TV Soundbar Plus uses HDMI eARC to receive audio signals from your TV. This also means the Soundbar Plus can virtualize an entire Dolby Atmos or DTS:X surround track.

While we wouldn’t call it the end-all-be-all Atmos soundbar, we think you’ll be impressed at how effective the Soundbar Plus is at filling a small to medium-sized listening space with sound! Should your TV not have an HDMI ARC/eARC port, you can also wire the soundbar up using digital optical. There’s even a Bluetooth input for streaming music wirelessly from a connected phone or tablet. We’re also glad to see that the Soundbar Plus comes with a wall-mounting kit should you decide to hang it below a wall-mounted TV.

We see plenty of Amazon deals on a daily basis, but be aware that this soundbar promo could be gone tomorrow. Today might be the best and final day to save $60 on the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus. You may also want to check out our list of the best Amazon Echo deals if you’re looking for an Alexa-powered smart speaker.