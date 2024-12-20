 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the perfect stocking stuffer, and it’s on sale

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Dan Baker/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’re struggling to come up with last-minute gift ideas, an Amazon Fire TV Stick makes for a great stocking stuffer, and it won’t break the bank. And while these streaming devices are pretty cheap, to begin with, the following offer makes buying one all the more appealing:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K through Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $28. At full price, this model sells for $50. We tested this tried and true streamer all the way back in 2020, and reviewer Ryan Waniata said, “Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K offers killer features at a great price.”

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

With its simple plug-and-play connectivity, intuitive controls, and fast performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K gives you access to a massive library of streaming apps, including popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support also means your favorite movies and shows get a significant boost in brightness and colors when streamed through your Fire TV Stick 4K (must be paired with an HDR-compatible TV).

Related

When it comes to voice activation, the included Alexa Voice Remote lets you summon the Amazon companion just by pressing the mic button. You’ll be able to use Alexa to search for content to watch, check up on Amazon orders, control smart home devices, and more. Other noteworthy features include Wi-Fi 6 and Dolby Atmos support. We’d love to say this sale is going to last until the new year, but that may not be the case.

That’s why you should consider buying today if this sounds like a good deal to you. Take $22 off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K when you order through Amazon or Best Buy. You may also want to check out our lists of the best TV deals, best Amazon deals, and our roundup of top Best Buy deals.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Panasonic TVs are back in the U.S., and the W95A is still on sale for Cyber Week
Panasonic W95A

I honestly wasn't sure that it would ever happen, but Panasonic finally returned to the U.S. television market this fall and I was -- perhaps excessively -- excited. Even though Panasonic TVs have been available in Europe for a while (and selling very well), it's been more than 10 years since they've graced this side of the pond after the company ended production of its plasma TV line. For us videophiles who loved those Panasonic plasmas of old, it's been long time coming, but the company is back with both the and the W95A mini-LED. And they're already on sale during Cyber Week for up to 33% off.

Panasonic has a long pedigree in the world of TVs. Not only did it produce the best plasmas the planet Earth has seen -- even better than the Pioneer Kuro, according to many of us -- but a string of excellent CRT displays before that. It stood alongside the likes of Sony Trinitron, Toshiba, and ProScan (a premium sub-brand of RCA). It's a lot to live up to, but so far it's delivered.

Read more
Hurry to save over 20% on this LG 50-inch QNED Mini-LED TV at Amazon
The LG 55-inch QNED80 TV.

There are some great Cyber Monday deals that are still going strong right now, with Amazon providing some extra special discounts. It's no secret that TV deals, which have become synonymous with the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale event, are one of the best items you can score major (and rare!) discounts on. The LG 50-inch QNED80 Series TV is no exception, thanks to its 22% discount, bringing its price down to just $548 for Cyber Monday. Its typical sticker price is $697, saving you a cool $149 when you shop now. Perfect for most homes, here’s everything you need to know about it before you dive into one of the better Cyber Monday TV deals out there.

Why you should buy the LG QNED80 50-inch Mini-LED TV
Not quite sure what mini-LED is? That’s ok. It’s effectively a premium backlight-based technology that builds on traditional LED-LCD tech. It does so by using LEDs that are much smaller and can be used in great numbers. That means you get an image with better, deeper blacks and a much better level of control over your TV’s brightness. With LG being one of the best TV brands around, it knows how to use such technology well.

Read more
Only a few hours left to save $220 on this 65-inch LG TV
The LG 65-inch 4K TV on a white background.

The Cyber Monday deals keep coming, and I’m not sure you can do better than being able to buy a LG 65-inch 4K TV for just $380 at Best Buy. Normally $600, it’s down to $380 for a limited time only, so you’re saving $220 off the regular price. That’s a huge discount on a TV from one of the best TV brands out there. If you’re keen to learn more about one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals, keep reading and we’ll tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch UT70 4K TV
LG makes some of the best TVs out there and often uses many of its features on its budget-friendly TV models. For instance, the LG 65-inch UT70 4K TV has LG’s Filmmaker mode so you can enjoy an experience akin to what the director wants you to see. It has HDR10 Pro support so you get the latest HDR content with extended contrast.

Read more