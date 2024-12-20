The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the perfect stocking stuffer, and it’s on sale

If you’re struggling to come up with last-minute gift ideas, an Amazon Fire TV Stick makes for a great stocking stuffer, and it won’t break the bank. And while these streaming devices are pretty cheap, to begin with, the following offer makes buying one all the more appealing:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K through Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $28. At full price, this model sells for $50. We tested this tried and true streamer all the way back in 2020, and reviewer Ryan Waniata said, “Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K offers killer features at a great price.”

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

With its simple plug-and-play connectivity, intuitive controls, and fast performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K gives you access to a massive library of streaming apps, including popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support also means your favorite movies and shows get a significant boost in brightness and colors when streamed through your Fire TV Stick 4K (must be paired with an HDR-compatible TV).

When it comes to voice activation, the included Alexa Voice Remote lets you summon the Amazon companion just by pressing the mic button. You’ll be able to use Alexa to search for content to watch, check up on Amazon orders, control smart home devices, and more. Other noteworthy features include Wi-Fi 6 and Dolby Atmos support. We’d love to say this sale is going to last until the new year, but that may not be the case.

That’s why you should consider buying today if this sounds like a good deal to you. Take $22 off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K when you order through Amazon or Best Buy. You may also want to check out our lists of the best TV deals, best Amazon deals, and our roundup of top Best Buy deals.