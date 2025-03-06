The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max has a great discount today

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the most popular and powerful 4K streaming devices on the market. Designed for simple plug-and-play operation, this award-winning streamer has a $60 MSRP, but every once in a while, Amazon and other retailers will have discounts on the device. As luck would have it, that day is today!

Right now, when you purchase the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $40 at checkout. That $20 discount can go toward one of the best soundbar deals we’ve been raving about (it’s just a suggestion). We reviewed the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and it scored 4 out of 5 stars!

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Engineered for Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s fastest and most powerful stick streamer and is only outperformed by the Fire TV Cube. Featuring a quad-core 2.0GHz processor, you can expect minimal buffering, even when streaming 4K HDR movies from platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The Fire TV OS has hundreds of other apps to vet through, too, along with hundreds of free live TV channels.

As far as picture and sound quality is concerned, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports all HDR formats and all Dolby surround formats. Get ready for some of the best movie and TV show-watching your eyes have ever experienced.

The included Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced lets you use the Amazon assistant to search for content, ask questions, control smart home devices, and more. We’re also big fans of the fact that Fire TV OS lets you use Xbox Game Pass, as well as Ambient Mode, which lets you showcase artwork when your TV isn’t being used.

Score the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max while it’s marked down to $40. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best TV deals, best Amazon deals, and top Best Buy deals for additional discounts on top streaming hardware!