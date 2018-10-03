Digital Trends
Home Theater

Amazon packs UHD and HDR in a tiny form factor with the new Fire TV Stick 4K

Kris Wouk
By
1 of 4
amazon fire tv stick 4k new alexa voice remote 1
amazon fire tv stick 4k new alexa voice remote 2
amazon fire tv stick 4k new alexa voice remote 3
amazon fire tv stick 4k new alexa voice remote 4

Amazon has been on a roll in 2018. Earlier this year, the company launched the Fire TV Cube, which tied together everything you’d want out of a streaming box along with some brilliant smart home features. Then it launched the Fire TV Recast, which adds live over-the-air (OTA) TV to your other Fire TV devices. Now, the company is set to take a big picture to a smaller form factor with the announcement of the new Fire TV Stick 4K, the company’s most powerful streaming stick to date.

The company says the Fire TV Stick 4K is 80 percent more powerful than the best-selling Fire TV Stick, thanks in part to its new quad-core 1.7GHz processor. This brings not just the ability to stream in 4K resolution, but support for high dynamic range (HDR) in both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision formats. The new model doesn’t just offer better picture quality. Audio has received an upgrade as well, with support for Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound.

The Fire TV Stick 4K features a new 802.11ac Wi-Fi chip that helps with the bandwidth requirements for 4K programming, meaning you shouldn’t have to worry about buffering or stuttering picture. The updated hardware also offers quicker load times and an overall faster streaming experience. This, combined with the updated Alexa Voice Remote that was initially sold with the Fire TV Cube, makes for one of the best Fire TV experiences to date.

If you’re looking for a way to make sure you’re watching the highest-quality content, you can simply say “Alexa, find 4K TV shows” so you don’t have to worry about checking to see if a show is streaming in the right resolution. If, on the other hand, you know exactly what to watch, you can simply say, for example, “Alexa, watch Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” with in-app voice control now available in apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and others. The new streaming stick also works with Amazon’s Fire TV Recast, letting you easily watch and record OTA TV.

The Fire TV Stick 4K sells for $50 and includes the new remote, which is available separately for $30. That is a low price for a 4K streamer, but isn’t quite as low as the $40 Roku Premiere, which debuted last month. If you’re looking to put together a smart home starter kit, you can save a little money by ordering a bundle that packages a Fire TV Stick 4K together with an Echo Dot for $80. Another bundle packages the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Recast, and a 50-mile HDTV antenna for $250, which the company says is a savings of over $50.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is available for pre-order now, and will begin shipping on October 31.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing
Up Next

Easy on the Wi-Fi -- wireless internet rebrand makes generations more obvious
astell kern sp1000m review and feat
Product Review

Smaller, cheaper, and better sounding? The A&K SP1000M does the impossible

Astell & Kern have launched the SP1000M music player, which despite the similar name, is not only smaller, lighter, and cheaper than the SP1000 music player; but the company claims it sounds better too. An impossible formula? We tried one…
Posted By Andy Boxall
Home Theater

What are HDMI ARC and eARC? Here’s how they can simplify your home theater

HDMI ARC is one of the coolest TV features at your disposal. But if you're like most folks, you have no idea how it works, if you even know what it is at all. Here's our primer on HDMI ARC and how it can make your life easier.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata
Samsung 2018 Q9F
Home Theater

QLED and OLED may have similar names, but they're totally different technologies

The names may look almost identical, but OLED and QLED are two entirely different beasts. In our QLED vs. OLED battle, we dissect the differences between these dueling TV technologies, and help determine which might be best for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Caleb Denison
Best Universal Remotes
Home Theater

Control is within your grasp: Here are our favorite universal remotes

Get ready to simplify your home. Our top choices for the best universal remotes let you easily control your Blu-ray player, DVR, TV, A/V receiver, or any other device you may have tucked in your media hub.
Posted By Kris Wouk
best black mirror episodes rankings thumb
Home Theater

Netflix is planning more interactive storytelling, starting with ‘Black Mirror’

In the upcoming fifth season of British science fiction series 'Black Mirror,' fans will be able to choose just how the show ends, at least in one episode, as Netflix is experimenting with interactive programming.
Posted By Kris Wouk
how to delete netflix history 100
Home Theater

New TV? Here's where to go to watch the best 4K content available

Searching for content for your new 4K UHD TV? Look no further. We have every major source of the best 4K content, along with the cost, hardware requirements, and features that make each service worth a look.
Posted By Kris Wouk
google 3rd generation chromecast everything to know best streaming devices 2
Home Theater

New Chromecast to debut October 9, but details remain scarce

A Redditor managed to get a third-generation Chromecast device sold to them by an unaware Best Buy employee. The new streaming dongle could support more connections via Bluetooth, and may come in a bundle with a Google Home mini.
Posted By Caleb Denison
how to download movies from netflix
Home Theater

Got a long plane ride ahead? Here's how to download movies from Netflix

If you want to watch your favorite films and TV shows but you don't have a data connection, you need to download them to view offline. Here, we show you how to dfownload movies and TV series from Netflix for iOS, Android, or Windows 10.
Posted By Parker Hall, Mark Coppock
Netflix Expansion
Home Theater

Here’s why you’re not getting Netflix in HD or 4K, and how to fix it

Are you having trouble watching your favorite movies or TV shows on Netflix in HD or 4K? We explain why loading takes so long, why the picture quality fluctuates, and what you can do about it.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Home Theater

Kill your cable and switch to streaming with our painless guide

If you're going to quit cable or satellite for a streaming TV solution, you're going to want to get it right the first time. We've outlined exactly how to get started, step by step. Follow our lead, and you'll never look back.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best streaming TV service
Home Theater

Cutting the cord? Let us help you find the best service for live TV streaming

There's a long list of live TV streaming services available to help you cut the cord and replace your traditional TV subscription. Each is different in important ways, and this guide will help you find the best one for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk
everything you need to know about 4k ultra hd content guide netflix
Home Theater

What is Netflix Roulette anyway, and how does it work?

For years, educated viewers have been using Netflix Roulette to broaden their horizons. The web app can help you find movies and shows you'd never think to watch! What exactly is it, though, and how do you use it? We explain.
Posted By Rick Marshall
microsoft surface headphones news feature
Home Theater

Talk back to the voice in your head with Microsoft’s Surface Headphones

Microsoft is getting into the headphone game, announcing a new Cortana-enabled pair of noise-canceling over-ears it calls the Surface Headphones. Can the $350 headphones take the noise-canceling mantle?
Posted By Parker Hall
best horror movies on netflix bets the shining
Movies & TV

Stay inside (and in the dark) with the best horror movies on Netflix right now

There's no need to scour the entire Netflix catalog for the hits. We've compiled a list of the best horror movies on Netflix, whether you're into modern monsters or classic scares.
Posted By Will Nicol