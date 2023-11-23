 Skip to main content
Of all the Amazon Fire TV Sticks I’ve used, this is what I’d get on Black Friday

Phil Nickinson
The 2023, second-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

I’ve had the distinct pleasure of using pretty much every Amazon Fire TV Stick that’s been in existence. As such, there’s only one that I’d tell my friends and family to get as a Black Friday Deal. (And you can count yourself among that distinguished group, too!)

And that would be the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The most recent one was released in September 2023. It’s not the cheapest Fire TV Stick. But given that it’s the best one — and currently on sale for about one-third of its usual price — it’s absolutely the one to get this Black Friday.

Don’t want to take my word for it? Need more justification? Fine.

First things first: As the most recent Fire TV Stick, it’s got the most recent hardware and software. And that means it’ll be kept up to date and in service longer than the others. That’s just how things work.

Then there’s the fact that this new Fire TV Stick 4K Max has features that the other Fire TV Sticks simply don’t have. We’re not just talking about 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. (Though it does have those.) The big one in particular that we care about: It’s the only device (short of buying an entire television) that has access to the Fire TV Ambient Experience.

The Ambient Experience is a sort of souped-up screensaver. Amazon has a ton of excellent images, graphics, and video that basically turn your TV into a piece of living room art. And if you don’t like any of the many options Amazon’s given you (but I bet that you will), you can use your own photos via Amazon Photos.

Also part of the Fire TV Ambient Experience is a series of widgets that expands your Amazon, uh, experience, that much more. They live on screen and can suggest things to watch or listen to. Or they can help you keep track of your Amazon purchases. They’re pretty useful — and, again, not something you can currently get on the other Fire TV Sticks.

Look, we get it. This is not the least expensive Fire TV Stick. (Even though its retail price still tops out at $60.) But it is the best. And at its Black Friday price, it’s basically a no-brainer when you remember just how much you’re getting. All the apps. All the content. All the Alexa.

And all the Ambient Experience.

