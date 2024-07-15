 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote is only $18

By
The Amazon Alexa Voice Remote in someone's hand.
Digital Trends

Every year at this time Amazon rolls out some deep discounts for its Prime Day sales, and people start looking out for the Best Prime Day deals. This year seems some early deals which are available ahead of the official start of Prime Day tomorrow, July 16, including some of the Best Prime Day Streaming deals which can help you save on those must-have streaming services and devices. One device which is often deeply discounted on Prime Day is Amazon’s own Amazon Fire TV Stick, and today sees an early opportunity to save on this popular streaming stick. Normally $40, the device is discounted to just $18 today, meaning a saving of 55%.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you have an older TV without smart features but you want to enjoy easy access to streaming services, you don’t need to chuck your old set and buy a whole new TV. Instead, you can pick up a cheap device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick and get access to services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and of course Amazon’s own Prime Video service. You simply plug the device into an HDMI port (usually located on the back or bottom of your TV) and then you can use the included remote to easily access all of your favorite streaming services.

As well as access to your paid streaming services, you’ll get access to live TV though services like Hulu+ Live TV, SLING TV, YouTube TV, and you can watch free TV through services like Pluto TV, Amazon Freevee, and more. Amazon has recently been getting into the gaming market too, so you can find games on Fire TV through its Amazon Luna service or you can download games from the app store. As a bonus for Amazon Prime members, you can access a selection of free games on Luna as well.

This deal is on the latest generation of the Fire TV Stick, which allows you to use Alexa to control the TV through voice commands as well as the included remote. This version of the Fire TV Stick supports up to 1080p resolution, though if you want 4K resolution support you should check out the Fire TV Stick 4K. Grab it for $18 in early Prime Day deals.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Best 86-inch TV Prime Day deals: 4K starting at $1,200
A painting being displayed on a Samsung The Frame QLED.

Prime Day deals are in full swing, even ahead of the official start of Prime Day tomorrow, and among them are some great Prime Day TV deals. This is great news if you're in the market for a big screen TV, as several 86-inch TV Prime Day deals are going on. Not many TV brands make an 86-inch TV, but LG does, and it's really showed up with some 86-inch TV deals this Prime Day. Read onward for a look at what we feel are the best 86-inch TV Prime Day deals, and if you aren't finding the right fit for your home theater don't miss out on all of the 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, or 65-inch TV Prime Day deals going on.
Best 86-inch TV Prime Day deal
LG 86-inch 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV -- $2,900, was $3,700

If you want the best possible 86-inch TV that you can buy for Prime Day as you want to create a truly cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home, you can't go wrong with the 86-inch LG 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV. It packs LG's QNED technology that creates rich images with more lifelike colors, and Mini-LED backlighting for better black levels while minimizing halo effects. Further elevating the TV's output are Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so you'll really feel like you're in the theaters when you're watching movies. You'll never run out of things to watch on the 86-inch LG 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV because in addition to the webOS 24 platform, through which you can access streaming shows, you'll also get more than 300 free channels across various genres through LG Channels.

Read more
Best Beats Prime Day deals: Solo 3s are 40% off
The Beats Solo Buds in their red translucent case.

Apple-owned Beats is one of the most popular brands of wireless headphones and wireless earbuds in the market right now, so we expect this year's Beats Prime Day deals to attract a lot of attention from shoppers. With stylish designs and advanced features, you can't go wrong with any of these audio devices, but if you want to pocket the savings from these Prime Day deals, you'll need to act fast because stocks may run out before you know it. Be sure to check out other Prime Day headphone deals too, such as Sony Prime Day deals and Prime Day AirPods deals.
Best Beats headphones Prime Day deals

There are various models of Beats headphones available, and most of them are on sale with huge discounts for Prime Day. With helpful features such as active noise cancellation to prevent any disturbance from your surroundings, and long battery lives so that you won't have to keep recharging them, these wireless headphones are welcome additions to anybody's collection. We're not sure how long these Beats headphones Prime Day deals will last though, so there's no time to waste if you're interested in any of them.

Read more
50-inch TV Prime Day deals: 4K TVs for under $200
The Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV in a living room.

All of the best TV brands offer numerous sizes for each of their TV models, and a 50-inch TV can make a great option if you have a small room with a lot of space for a new TV or a large room with a little bit of space for one. With Amazon's big Prime Day sale event set to start tomorrow, there are already early Prime Day deals taking place right now you can even save on a new 50-inch TV, as there are several discounted among the Prime Day TV deals. We've rounded them all up below, and we've even singled out our favorite 50-inch TV Prime Day deal. If you feel a larger TV may be best for you be sure to check out the 65-inch TV Prime Day deals, 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, and 86-inch TV Prime Day deals as well.
Best 50-inch TV Prime Day deal
Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV -- $190, was $300

For an affordable option that's even cheaper for Prime Day, check out the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. Despite its low price, you'll still get 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details and colors, High Dynamic Range for sharper contrast, and  DTS Studio Sound for immersive audio. The TV supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC connections with compatible soundbars, and VESA pattern 200 x 200 for easy and safe wall mounting. The 4K TV is also a smart TV that runs on Amazon's Fire TV, so you'll be able to watch all of the popular streaming shows, and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote to let you use voice commands to search for content, control playback, and more with Amazon's Alexa.

Read more