The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote is only $18

Every year at this time Amazon rolls out some deep discounts for its Prime Day sales, and people start looking out for the Best Prime Day deals. This year seems some early deals which are available ahead of the official start of Prime Day tomorrow, July 16, including some of the Best Prime Day Streaming deals which can help you save on those must-have streaming services and devices. One device which is often deeply discounted on Prime Day is Amazon’s own Amazon Fire TV Stick, and today sees an early opportunity to save on this popular streaming stick. Normally $40, the device is discounted to just $18 today, meaning a saving of 55%.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you have an older TV without smart features but you want to enjoy easy access to streaming services, you don’t need to chuck your old set and buy a whole new TV. Instead, you can pick up a cheap device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick and get access to services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and of course Amazon’s own Prime Video service. You simply plug the device into an HDMI port (usually located on the back or bottom of your TV) and then you can use the included remote to easily access all of your favorite streaming services.

As well as access to your paid streaming services, you’ll get access to live TV though services like Hulu+ Live TV, SLING TV, YouTube TV, and you can watch free TV through services like Pluto TV, Amazon Freevee, and more. Amazon has recently been getting into the gaming market too, so you can find games on Fire TV through its Amazon Luna service or you can download games from the app store. As a bonus for Amazon Prime members, you can access a selection of free games on Luna as well.

This deal is on the latest generation of the Fire TV Stick, which allows you to use Alexa to control the TV through voice commands as well as the included remote. This version of the Fire TV Stick supports up to 1080p resolution, though if you want 4K resolution support you should check out the Fire TV Stick 4K. Grab it for $18 in early Prime Day deals.