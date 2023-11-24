There are a lot of great ways to get streaming services onto your TV, and one of the most affordable is the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. This little device is made even more affordable by Black Friday, as Amazon has dropped its price from $30 to $16 in order to get it among its Black Friday deals. This deal is worth $14 in savings. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also marked down at Amazon right now, , it’s the Fire TV Stick for you if you want to stream in 4K. The Fire Stick Lite is incredibly capable, however, so click through to Amazon to grab it at its ultra low price while you can.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is often overlooked when it comes to the best streaming devices. This is in part because there are so many devices on the market, and in part because the digital world is moving more and more into 4K resolution. But 1080p high definition has been the resolution standard for nearly two decades, and if it hasn’t made you squint yet it isn’t likely to start now. The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon’s most affordable Fire TV stick, and even at its low price point it promises access to more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes from all of your favorite streaming services in Full HD resolution.

In addition to streaming services such as Disney+, Peacock, Netflix, and Prime Video, the Fire TV Stick Lite includes access to over 300,000 free movies and TV episodes. These come from ad-supported streaming apps like Amazon Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more. You can also access live TV with the Fire TV Stick Lite through subscriptions to services like Sling TV or YouTube TV. If savings isn’t your ultimate goal in a streaming devices, you can compare Amazon Fire TV devices with our Amazon Fire TV Stick vs. Fire TV Stick 4K Vs. Fire TV Cube guide.

And while the Amazon Fire Stick 4K is for Black Friday, the Fire Stick Lite is even cheaper at just $16. This deal on the Fire Stick Lite brings its price down to just $16, and makes for a savings of $14.

