 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This Fire TV Stick is $16 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Andrew Morrisey
By
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
Amazon

There are a lot of great ways to get streaming services onto your TV, and one of the most affordable is the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. This little device is made even more affordable by Black Friday, as Amazon has dropped its price from $30 to $16 in order to get it among its Black Friday deals. This deal is worth $14 in savings. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also marked down at Amazon right now, , it’s the Fire TV Stick for you if you want to stream in 4K. The Fire Stick Lite is incredibly capable, however, so click through to Amazon to grab it at its ultra low price while you can.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is often overlooked when it comes to the best streaming devices. This is in part because there are so many devices on the market, and in part because the digital world is moving more and more into 4K resolution. But 1080p high definition has been the resolution standard for nearly two decades, and if it hasn’t made you squint yet it isn’t likely to start now. The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon’s most affordable Fire TV stick, and even at its low price point it promises access to more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes from all of your favorite streaming services in Full HD resolution.

In addition to streaming services such as Disney+, Peacock, Netflix, and Prime Video, the Fire TV Stick Lite includes access to over 300,000 free movies and TV episodes. These come from ad-supported streaming apps like Amazon Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more. You can also access live TV with the Fire TV Stick Lite through subscriptions to services like Sling TV or YouTube TV. If savings isn’t your ultimate goal in a streaming devices, you can compare Amazon Fire TV devices with our Amazon Fire TV Stick vs. Fire TV Stick 4K Vs. Fire TV Cube guide.

Don't Miss:

And while the Amazon Fire Stick 4K is for Black Friday, the Fire Stick Lite is even cheaper at just $16. This deal on the Fire Stick Lite brings its price down to just $16, and makes for a savings of $14.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Samsung’s best surround sound system is $500 off for Black Friday
The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-channel surround sound system set up in a luxurious living room.

While having a big-screen TV can be great, if you really want to mimic the movie theater experience at home, you need a powerful audio system -- for instance, a soundbar. There are, of course, a lot of varieties out there, whether you're going for something that has two channels or eleven, and while the latter might be expensive, it's a great experience. On the bright side, there are a lot of great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of, such as the Q990C from Samsung, which makes some of the best soundbars on the market. In fact, you can grab it off Samsung directly for $1,400 instead of the usual $1,900, which is a substantial $500 discount.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4 ch. Soundbar
If you're not familiar with what all the numbers in the name mean, you can get a detailed breakdown in our guide on how to buy a soundbar, but a quick reference is that it has 11 front-facing speakers, one subwoofer for the deeper bass sounds, and four upward-facing speakers that help with creating surround sound. As you can imagine, that means that you're inundated with audio from all sides, and it helps with giving Dolby Atmos a real punch, which is great if you want that sort of deep immersive experience.

Read more
Sonos Era 100 wireless speaker is cheaper than ever for Black Friday
Sonos Era 100, close up on logo and indicator light.

If you aren't familiar with Sonos, trust us when we say these are some high-end speakers. It's essentially just a step down from the really high-end audiophile gear you might see around. As such, its products are expensive, and we don't often see a lot of good deals on them. Luckily, we've found a rare and excellent Black Friday deal on the Sonos Era 100, which actually sits at the top of our list of best wireless speakers. While it usually goes for $249, you can grab it from Best Buy for $199, which isn't a massive discount, but it's more than we've seen in a while, so it's worth grabbing it up before the deal expires.

Why you should buy the Sonos Era 100
One of the most impressive things about the Sonos Era 100 is that it fills the room much more than you would expect with something that is this relatively small. Given that it's a larger speaker, it also has a lot more bassy sound, which is great if you love bass-heavy tracks and worry about finding a small and portable speaker that can manage them. That doesn't mean that it's mostly a bass beast, the rest of the frequencies are also rather nuanced, rather than being drowned out by the bass, so it's the Sonos Era 100 is very versatile, which, of course, is great if you're going to use it with a friend that has various musical tastes.

Read more
This 65-inch QLED 4K TV is $400 at Best Buy for Black Friday
TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV sits on an entertainment center in a living room.

We're convinced that Best Buy Black Friday deals are some of the best Black Friday deals available this year. As the perfect example, you can buy the TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV for just $400 right now. It normally costs $600 so you save $200 on this TV which was already a very reasonable price for QLED technology. One of the best QLED TV Black Friday deals available right now, we're here to tell you why it's perfect for many people before the deal wraps up soon.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV
TCL is one of the best TV brands for value so you're onto a good thing with the TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV. QLED technology provides a better image than regular LED TVs by adding a layer of quantum dots to a TV's LED backlight. Those quantum dots emit their own light once exposed to light, providing a high level of efficiency. Some of the best QLED TVs are truly special with fantastic brightness often one of the key selling points for QLED TVs.

Read more