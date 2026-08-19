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Amazon is adding Alexa Plus to Fire TV devices without charging extra

Fire TV users can now search by describing what they want, ask follow-up questions, and control smart home devices with Alexa Plus.

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If you use a Fire TV, Amazon just gave it a pretty substantial AI upgrade. Alexa+ is now rolling out at no extra cost to compatible Fire TV devices across the U.S., including current-generation Fire TV Sticks, the Fire TV Cube, Amazon Ember TVs, and supported sets from brands like Hisense and Panasonic.

There is no subscription to activate, no app to download, and you do not need a Prime membership. Eligible devices are upgraded automatically.

So what actually changes on your Fire TV?

The biggest improvement is search. Classic Alexa relied much more heavily on specific titles and keywords. Alexa+ can understand conversational requests and follow-up questions, so you can ask for a highly rated thriller, then narrow it down to something newer or something with a female lead without starting over.

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Amazon says people using Alexa+ on Fire TV are having nearly twice as many conversations as they did with the original Alexa. It also claims users are picking Alexa’s top movie recommendation more than 40% more often. Alexa+ can move Prime Video playback between Fire TV devices using a voice command, answer follow-up questions about actors or shows, and surface information without forcing you to grab your phone.

Your TV can do more than find movies now

The upgrade also pushes Fire TV further into smart home territory. You can ask Alexa+ to pull up a Ring camera feed, dim compatible lights, lock a connected door, check sports scores, set timers, or answer general questions while you are watching TV.

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There is still a paid layer. A Prime membership or Alexa+ Standard subscription unlocks Alexa+ on compatible Echo devices and adds features such as Alexa Routines, specific Ring camera moments, and advanced Home Modes on Fire TV.

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But the core upgrade itself is free, and for anyone already using voice search on Fire TV, the ability to actually talk to Alexa instead of carefully phrasing every request could be the most useful change here.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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