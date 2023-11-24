 Skip to main content
Black Friday deal gets you Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE

Andrew Morrisey
We’ve got a Black Friday deal just for you if you’re a music lover or spend a lot of time listening to various kinds of media. Amazon is opening up its premium music subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, to several months of free service. You can get three months for free with no strings attached or four months for free with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices. Both of these offers are a big win, as recently Amazon increased the cost of its Music Unlimited plans.

Get 3 months FREE of Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Music logo against a blue background.
Amazon

With an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription you get access to more than 100 million songs in high definition and millions of songs in Ultra HD. Amazon Music Unlimited is a great subscription for audiophiles to consider, as it puts a lot of emphasis on high quality audio. It has a growing catalog of music mastered in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio. But it also has thousands of expertly crafted stations and playlists for people just trying to find some new music. In this regard Amazon Music Unlimited could be seen as similar to music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify, as it also comes with access to podcasts. This Black Friday deal gets you three free months of access where Amazon regularly offers just one. After the three months is up Amazon Music Unlimited reverts to $11 per month or $10 per month for Prime members, so you’ll need to remember to cancel if you don’t want to keep it as a paid service.

Get 4 months FREE of Amazon Music Unlimited with select Echo Devices

Amazon Echo Show 5th Generation on a shelf.
Digital Trends

A good pairing for an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription is an Amazon Echo smart speaker. You’ll get four months of free Amazon Music Unlimited service if you purchase select Echo devices for Black Friday. The Echo lineup is made up of several hands-free smart speakers with a compact design. They can integrate quickly and easily into your smart home setup. The Alexa smart assistant is accessible through these smart speakers, allowing you to use voice commands to play music, answer questions, make calls, and even tell you the news, sports scores, and weather. There are several Amazon Echo models that offer four months of free Amazon Music Unlimited access with a purchase, including the recent Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen). The Echo Dot (4th Gen) is another option, as is the Echo Studio smart speaker.

