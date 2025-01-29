 Skip to main content
Amazon Music Unlimited raises prices on individual and family plans

An iPhone 14 displaying the Amazon Music app with a Dolby Atmos Music playlist, next to a set of Apple AirPods Max headphones.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Amazon Music is the latest streaming company to announce a price increase.  In an email sent to subscribers, Amazon indicated that the price for an individual Amazon Music Unlimited subscription will be going up by one dollar, on the first billing date on or after March 5, 2025.

This means that Prime members will now pay $11 per month (or $110 annually) instead of $10, while non-Prime members will pay $12 instead of $11. The price of family memberships is also set to rise by $3 per month at the same time, bringing the new subscription fee to $20 per month (or $199 annually).

The changes affect subscribers in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., though Canadians will see larger increases on their next bill: Individual plans go from $10 to $11.54 (Prime) and $11 to $12.60 (non-Prime). The Canadian family plan moves from $17 to $21, and there’s also an increase to the Canadian single device plan of 30 cents to $6.29.

These are the first price hikes to Amazon Music Unlimited since 2023. The company didn’t cite increasing costs. Instead, it provided the same rationale as it did two years ago: “We’re updating the price […] so we can continue to bring you new content and features.”

The new prices put Amazon Music Unlimited’s non-Prime price on par with Spotify’s individual Premium membership, which increased in 2024 to $11 per month. This is also the same price charged by Tidal and Apple Music for individual plans.

Amazon arguably still offers one of the best values, especially at its Prime member price. The service has a similar catalog size to the other players and offer most of its tracks in lossless and hi-res audio. It also has a strong collection of albums in the spatial audio Dolby Atmos Music format.

In 2024, it added Amazon’s Audible service, giving subscribers access to one audiobook per month as part of their fee.

According to stats site Yaguara, Amazon Music has over 80 million users worldwide, with 52.5 million users residing in the U.S. This gives Amazon Music a reported 11.11% share of the global music streaming market.

