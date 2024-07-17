 Skip to main content
If you don’t review audio products for a living, now’s the time to buy Apple’s AirPods

By
A pair of Apple AirPods Pro in an open case with a swimming pool in the background.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Generally speaking, once I’ve reviewed a product, one of three things happen: I send it back to the company, I donate it locally, or if it’s a major product from one of the big brands, I keep it on-hand for future product comparisons. And you can better believe, I keep every Apple AirPods model I get. Because in the world of personal audio — as in the world of phones or watches, or laptops — it just doesn’t get any bigger than Apple.

So yes, I have access to all of Apple’s AirPods models, and no, I didn’t have to pay for them. However, if I didn’t already have them, this year’s Amazon Prime Day would be the day that changed, and for one simple reason: They’re all at historically low prices.

Don’t take my word for it; you can look up the price histories for the entire Apple AirPods family, just like I did. Spoiler alert — here’s what you’ll find:

Are the AirPods the best wireless earbuds or headphones? I get asked that a lot. I always answer the same way: It depends.

“The best” anything should always be the thing that’s best for you. It’s why our lists of the best wireless earbuds and the best wireless headphones are just that — lists. Lists with a variety of recommendations to help you figure out which model might be best for you.

I will say this: If you own an Apple iPhone, and especially if you own more than one Apple product, the AirPods family are total no-brainer purchases. They sound good, they have some truly innovative features like head-tracking spatial audio, and to this day, no other company has created an ANC/transparency combo that’s as effective as what you’ll find on the AirPods Pro/AirPods Max.

With this year’s Prime Day pricing, even the cost is a no-brainer. AirPods have simply never been more affordable.

