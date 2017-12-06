After a long delay, Amazon Prime Video finally lands on the Apple TV

At Apple’s WWDC event in June, company CEO Tim Cook announced that Amazon Prime Video would finally be coming to Apple TV devices. At the time, he said that the app would arrive “later this year.” It may be cutting it close, but that statement was true, as the streaming service is finally available on the Apple TV, according to the update notes of the iOS version of the Amazon Prime Video app.

The update brings the iOS app to version 5.0, and adds support for the iPhone X, as well as watching on the Apple TV. Technically, not all Apple TV devices are supported: You’ll need to be running either the third-generation model, the fourth-generation model, or the latest, the Apple TV 4K.

That the app was released today, December 6, isn’t quite the surprise that Apple or Amazon may have planned on it being. On December 5, Apple accidentally updated the App Store, noting that the Amazon Prime Video app now supported the Apple TV. This was quickly pulled, but a Reddit user noticed that by setting the date or time on their iPhone to December 6, the updated Amazon Prime Video app, complete with update notes mentioning Apple TV support, showed in the App Store.

At the time of this writing, the app is still rolling out. If you’re not seeing the Prime Video app yet, you may be able to find it by searching for “Amazon Prime Video.” If that doesn’t work, search for the Amazon Shopping app, then scroll down until you see the “More By This Developer” section, and you should find Prime Video there.

Once the app is installed, you’ll have access to popular Amazon Original series like The Man in the High Castle and the new season of The Grand Tour — which starts later this week — as well as hits from other networks like Justified and The Wire. One thing you won’t be able to do, though, is buy TV shows or movies through the app. Instead, you’ll need to buy via the Amazon website, then view on your TV. This is slightly inconvenient, but not a surprise, as other Apple TV apps as well as the iOS version of Prime Video work this way.

