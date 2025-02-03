New Prime Video/Starz/BET+ bundle could save you money

Amazon’s Prime Video service has a new way for you to save money if you want access to content from Starz and BET+. The two subscription streaming services are now available as a bundle for $16 per month, which Amazon says is about a 30% savings over subscribing to each one individually.

Starz includes access to the March 7 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Season 4) and the entire Power universe, the crime drama BMF, and the southern drama P-Valley, created by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall. Access also includes Starz’s library of popular movies, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Borderlands, and A Thousand and One.

BET+ delivers series like All The Queens Men, Tyler Perry’s Zatima, Emmy-nominated comedy The Ms. Pat Show, and Diarra from Detroit, named one of 2024’s best new television series.

“We’re excited to expand our bundling program with the launch of the BET+/Starz bundle,” said Prime Video Channels head and general manager, Matt Cohen, “which joins eight other discounted bundles available on Prime Video. Customers have responded favorably to the convenience, cost-effectiveness, and deeper content offering bundles provide, and we’ll continue to innovate in this area.”

One of the most convenient aspects of Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service is the ability to subscribe to “channels” — Amazon’s term for add-on subscription services that can be accessed from within the Prime Video platform. By subscribing from inside Prime Video, you get a single monthly bill instead of needing to manage multiple payments.

As Cohen noted, Amazon has also used these channels for bundling opportunities, following a model that cable and satellite providers have used for decades.

