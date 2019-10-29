Amazon keeps lining up fantastic daily deals in the lead up to its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Today you can save 43% on Digital Trends’ Best Soundbar of 2019. Amazon slashed the price of the Yamaha YAS-207BL in a 24-hour sale that ends at midnight PT.

You don’t need to wait for the barrage of great prices during Black Friday if you want to pick up this top-rated soundbar. Part of Amazon’s strategy is to offer Black Friday-like prices on select products to keep customers coming to the retailer’s online mega-store and not wait to start holiday shopping until after Thanksgiving Day. If you are in the market for a top-quality soundbar without spending a whole lot of money, this deal can help you save $130 if you buy within the 24 hours.

The Yamaha YAS-207BL soundbar includes a Bluetooth wireless subwoofer. You have to plug the subwoofer into a wall plug for power, but you don’t need to run speaker wire from the soundbar to the subwoofer.

This incredible-sounding audio component was the first in the world to support DTS Virtual:X 3D surround sound for movies, TV, and music. You can also choose Clear Voice mode to help hear onscreen dialogue and narration.

The main unit measures 36.7-inches wide x 2.4-inches high x 4.3-inches deep and weighs six pounds. The 100-watt-rated soundbar contains four 1.75-inch drivers and two 1-inch tweeters.

The subwoofer, which you can place anywhere in the room within Bluetooth range in reach of a power plug, holds a side-firing 6.75-inch driver powered by another 100-watts. The subwoofer measures 7.1-inches wide x 17.3-inches high x 15.7-inches deep.

You can connect the YAS-207BL to your TV via HDMI, digital optical, or analog miniplug cables. HDMI is preferred to support 4K video with HDR.

There are several ways to control the Yamaha soundbar, including an included remote, a Yamaha app, or your TV remote. There is a newer version of this soundbar, the Yamaha YAS-209, which adds Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa voice control is otherwise identical to the YAS-207BL. The YAS-209 lists for $350 and is currently on sale for $330. The great deal, however, is for the YAS-207BL.

Normally priced at $300, the Yamaha YAS-207BL soundbar is just $170 until midnight P.T., October 29, 2019. If you’re looking for a soundbar that punches far above its weight, take advantage of this excellent deal.

