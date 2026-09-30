Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K is faster and solves the power problem for good

Amazon is adding a new streaming stick to its portfolio. Say hello to the Fire TV Stick 4K, which costs $59.99 and is already available for buyers in the US, among other markets. Amazon says the new Fire TV Stick 4K features a new slimmer form factor, like the Fire TV Stick HD, and is significantly faster than before- 20–40% snappier, to be specific.

It’s faster, smaller, and finally fixes the power problem

Amazon says its new streaming stick ensures “apps launch over 35% faster, and content starts playing nearly 20% faster.” The 4K resolution support (at up to 60fps frame rate, no less) is a key draw here, and if you’re concerned about the format support, the new Fire TV Stick 4K can handle HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, H.265, H.264, VP9, and AV1 video content.

A key highlight is the Direct Power feature, which allows the device to draw power directly from the connected TV’s USB port using the included cable. If your TV doesn’t support direct power delivery via USB, you can still connect the Fire TV Stick 4K to a wall socket with an adapter. On the connectivity front, the device supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and Bluetooth Low Energy.

Vega OS and Alexa+ handle the software side

On the software side, the device runs on Vega OS and comes with the new Fire TV user interface and Alexa+ built in. Amazon says that in roughly a year, Vega OS is now home to over 2,000 apps, including the likes of Spotify, Xbox, and VLC, among others, since it first made its debut last year. The next-gen Alexa+ AI brings enhanced conversational AI capabilities and personalized recommendations.

The Fire TV Stick 4K starts shipping today in the United States, Canada, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and Australia, with more markets following in late October.

As part of the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sales fest, the Fire TV Stick 4K will be available at half the listed price ($29.99) for buyers in the US. To go with it, Amazon has also launched a new Fire TV Remote with a more tactile response, improved customizability, and integrated TV controls. It costs $14.99 and ships later this month.