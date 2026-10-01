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Amazon’s new Kindle Colorsoft fixes the bezel problem and improves colors. There’s a price hike, too.

The Kindle Colorsoft just got prettier, thinner, and $40 more expensive

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Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Featured
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Amazon’s color Kindle is getting its biggest makeover since the Colorsoft first arrived, and all of it comes at a higher cost. The new Kindle Colorsoft starts at $289.99 with 16GB of storage, while the upgraded Colorsoft Signature Edition costs $319.99 with 32GB. Both are going up for preorder on a rolling basis across the US and several other markets. Compared to the previous generation, this marks a $40 jump. Though there’s more than just a new paint job accompanying the price hike.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft
Kindle Colorsoft (2026) Amazon
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What’s new with the latest Kindle Colorsoft?

Amazon is offering the new Kindle ColorSoft in a regular version as well as a signature edition. The Signature Edition gets a more premium metallic shell and doubles the storage capacity to 32GB. It also comes in a new fig color, which is similar to the Kindle Scribe ColorSoft, even though there is no stylus support available on the non-Scribe model. One of the differences that the signature edition offers is the convenience of an auto-adjusting front light sensor to tweak the brightness output based on the ambient light situation. 

SpecKindle ColorsoftKindle Colorsoft Signature Edition
Price$289.99$319.99
Display7-inch Colorsoft color display7-inch Colorsoft color display
Display designFlush-front, edge-to-edge colorFlush-front, edge-to-edge color
B&W resolution300 ppi300 ppi
Color resolution150 ppi150 ppi
Front lightAdjustable warm lightAuto-adjusting front light
Storage16GB32GB
Battery lifeUp to 8 weeksUp to 8 weeks
ChargingUSB-CUSB-C + pogo-pin charging dock support
Double-tap page turnNoYes
Page-Turn Cover supportNoYes
HousingStandard housingAluminum rear housing
Water resistanceWaterproof / IPX8Waterproof / IPX8
Wi-FiYesYes
BluetoothYesYes
ColorsGraphiteGraphite, Fig
WeightAbout 7.5–7.6 ozAbout 7.7 oz
Color highlightsYellow, orange, blue, pinkYellow, orange, blue, pink
Dark ModeYesYes

On both models, you get a 7-inch glare-free color display with 300 PPI sharpness output, but the pixel density drops to 150 PPI in color mode. Amazon says the device lasts up to 8 weeks per charge. For comparison, the regular Kindle Paperwhite with a monochrome display lasts up to 12 weeks. The vanilla Kindle Colorsoft is priced at $289.99 in the US, while the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition will set you back $319.99. The new models also happen to be thinner and lighter than their respective predecessors.

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The build is waterproof (IPX8 rating), and Amazon claims that these new e-readers come equipped with an updated edge-to-edge color panel. “Our latest Kindle Colorsoft has a completely redesigned display, using the reverse printing technology we applied across the lineup for edge-to-edge color. The light guide contains micro-deflectors that minimize stray light and improve uniformity, and an ultra-thin optical coating in the display stack improves clarity,” says Amazon. 

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition
Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (2026) Amazon
Buy at Amazon

In our review of the original Colorsoft, we found its display appealing for comics and magazines, so these upgrades should make the reading experience even better.

Wait, there’s more

To go with its new Kindles, Amazon is also launching a wireless-based turner device called Kindle Click, and a new Page-Turn Cover. The latter is a magnetic case with built-in physical page-turn buttons and costs $79.99. Furthermore, Amazon is also adding a dedicated charging dock to its portfolio, and this one supports the new Paperwhite Signature Edition and the Color Soft Signature Edition readers. Finally, there are now cover options on the table, ranging from knit fabric and plant-based leather to pebbled premium leather finish. 

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Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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