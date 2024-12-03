 Skip to main content
Amazon launches its version of Spotify Wrapped with Amazon Music Delivered 2024

By
An drawn box opening with confetti next to the words Amazon Music 2024 Delivered.
Amazon

The end of the year means that we get yearly retrospectives, be it photos on our phone apps, or a look back at our listening habits from Spotify Wrapped or Apple Music Replay. Now Amazon is jumping into the fray with its own music streaming recap — Amazon Music Delivered 2024. So what exactly is it, where can you find it, and how is it different from Spotify? Let’s take a look.

In the past, Amazon Music shared a more limited synopsis of user’s listening habits, without an in-depth look at statistics. Amazon has also shared its global listening statistics, with the top artists, albums, podcast, and more either shown in a worldwide format or broken down for 11 different countries. There are also Best of Year playlists for multiple categories like Indie, Hip-Hop, Rock, Pop, and Kids. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift tops the global statistics, as well as many of the individual lists.

In addition to music streamed, Amazon Music Delivered 2024 will include the lowdown on the podcasts you enjoyed during 2024 in your roundup.

How to access your Amazon Music Delivered 2024

Finding your personal listening habits is easy. Once you open the Amazon Music app on your Apple or Android device, select Library on the navigation menu and then the 2024 Delivered banner. Amazon says “2024 Delivered is available for qualifying Amazon Music customers across all subscription tiers in most major markets globally.”

Three phone screenshots of Amazon Music Delivered 2024 information.
Amazon

Amazon Music has three main tiers — Amazon Music Free, Amazon Music Prime, and Amazon Music Unlimited. Free is what it sounds like, an entry-level free streaming service that doesn’t require an Amazon Prime subscription. It displays ads and is limited to shuffle playback only. Amazon Music Prime is for Prime subscribers and has more playback options and an expanded library of 100 million tracks that allows for downloads. The top-tier Amazon Music Unlimited adds in lossless HD quality (CD-quality 16-bit/44.1kHz) to those 100 million tracks, plus Ultra HD quality (24-bit depth with up to 192kHz sampling) for millions of those tracks. The Unlimited tier also now includes Audible.

To set itself apart from other yearly music retrospectives, Amazon calls upon the power of Alexa and its smart home ecosystem. Some lucky users will get a personalized message from their favorite artist of the year. You’ll need to have a Alexa device connected to your account for it to happen. Look for a flashing yellow light on your Amazon Alexa device that indicates you have a message waiting.

John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
