Anker AeroClip 2 Pro earbuds double as an AI notetaker atop an open-air design

Anker came to IFA 2026 with over a dozen products to reveal, covering audio wearables, charging gear, and more segments. The most intriguing additions to the lineup are the AeroClip 2 series clip-style earbuds, which tout AI chops as much as they advertise their audio skills.

Yeah, AI is now a highlight… for earbuds!

Leading the pack is the high-end AeroClip 2 Pro earbuds, which the company markets as the world’s first AI note-taking open-ear clip-on earbuds. Beyond the wordy hype, these earbuds double as a note-taker for meetings, in-person conversations, and simply recording voice notes.

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The built-in AI assistant, named Anka and powered by the in-house Thus AI chip, can subsequently transcribe and summarize the audio recordings. Additionally, it can also help users recall specific details from these audio recordings, while also offering seamless export in formats such as PDF and DOCX, among others.

The premise is not too different from Plaud’s AI note-taking earbuds. You get 300 minutes of recording per month (over two years), but there are subscriptions (Pro at $8.33/month and Unlimited at $19.99/month) that raise the limit for audio processing. The audio architecture includes dual 11mm drivers with support for LDAC to handle hi-res audio streaming. They are said to last 10 hours on a single charge, but there is no word on their pricing or market availability yet.

Hello, you ordinary child!

There’s a regular version on the table, as well. Coming to the feature set, they also come equipped with Anker’s new Thus AI chip, support the LDAC codec for hi-res audio streaming, and are also ready for AI-powered real-time translation when paired with an iPhone (complete with Apple MFi certification in tow). The highlight convenience is the AI-powered voice extraction, which promises clear calling in noisy surroundings.

Anker says it studied thousands of ear profiles to design the clip-style earbuds. On the audio front, you get 12mm dynamic drivers that promise high-resolution audio output despite the open-air design. The per-charge mileage stands at 9 hours of playback, while the earbuds take the numbers to 32 hours. Fast charging ensures four hours of listening time with just 10 minutes of plugged-in time. Notably, wireless charging is also part of the package, and so is support for Google Fast Pair.

Both the earbuds, and the charging case, come with IP57 clearance for protection against dust and water exposure. As far as the asking price goes, the Anker AeroClip 2 will hit the shelves priced at $169.99 starting September 22 in the US. If you’re a fan of open-ear earbuds, the Baseus Bowie MC2 offer a terrific value at just $40 a pop.