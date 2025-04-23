Anker ‘s new Nebula X1 projector brings big wireless sound to backyard movie night

Nebula, the projector sub-brand of Anker, today unveiled the Nebula X1 outdoor smart projector. The triple laser projector boasts a new motorized gimbal-mounted lens with AI-driven auto image setup, a first-of-its-kind liquid cooling system, a new and innovative approach to sound with built-in speakers that can also work with an optional set of wireless satellite speakers that Anker says will bring bigger more immersive sound to movie nights in the backyard.

An evolution of Nebula’s popular Cosmos series of outdoor-geared portable projectors, the X1 ramps things up with a 3,500 ANSI lumen laser light engine that delivers a standard-throw 4K image up to a huge 300 inches in size, but its optical zoom means that a 200-inch display can be achieved from as close as 13 to 22 feet away. This combination of brightness, resolution, and image size makes the X1 a pretty versatile for either the backyard or even in your home theater room, as it rivals the specs of many for the latter.

The RGB laser image is driven not only by Nebula’s new all-glass, 14-element lens (the first in a smart projector, apparently), but by its NebulaMaster Image Processing Engine that the company says creates immersive and natural looking images with accurate color that covers 110% of the Rec.2020 space, so your summer screening of the Barbie Movie will be just the shade of pink Greta Gerwig intended.

Recommended Videos

That processing engine, combined with Dolby Vision HDR support, means tight contrast, bright brights, and dark darks, with a native contrast ratio of 5000:1. And to keep the X1 running cool and quieter than its predecessors, Nebula designed an industry-first liquid cooling system that it says improves heat dissipation by 15%, the projector’s overall size by 30%, and reduces its noise to just 26 decibels to that whirring sound doesn’t drown out your movie.

Surely, however, those looking for a cuss-word free setup will be interested in the X1’s new lens and plate, which features a cool, swivelling micro-gimbal tech that can tilt ip to a maximum of 25 degrees for optimal placement on your wall or screen. This allows the projector to be placed on the floor, table, or stand mounted removing the need for you to lug it around to find your projection sweet spot.

But you won’t even have you do that. Anker’s puled out all the A.I. stops for the X1 with its new “Spatial Adaptation auto setup procedure,” that Anker explains features “real-time

autofocus and keystone correction, auto obstacle avoidance, auto screen fit, auto optical

zoom, ambient light adaptation, and wall color adaptation that can be initiated with a single

button push on the included remote control.” Take that.

In an early demo video we were shown, the demonstrator puts the X1 on the ground and presses a single button on the unit. The projector image below the demo screen zooms out and then scans up the screen before automatically resizing, correcting, and perfectly fitting the image. The X1 also has a memory feature so it can recall multiple room settings for those moving the projector, say, to and from the backyard and inside. We can’t speak yet as to how well the feature works, but we’re looking forward to trying it out.

Saving perhaps the best for last, Anker is doing something pretty unique with the Nebula X1’s sound features, which we all know is often lacking in projectors (we usually recommend getting a soundbar), especially those of the portable nature as it can be hard to pack big, powerful drivers into a compact projector.

The X1 does come equipped with four side-firing speakers and two passive bass radiators in its main body, for a total of 40 watts, so at least there should be some adequate sound for your movie night. But Nebula has also seen fit to design a set of compact and wireless satellite speakers that can be bundled with the X1 or bought separately in a kit for $999. Each speaker features four drivers — dual front-firing speakers, a single up-firing speaker, and a single side-firing driver, for a total output of 160 watts, Anker says. The side and height channels, as well as their power, help to create a bigger more immersive soundstage, and cleverly Anker says that the projector’s speakers can be put into “subwoofer mode” when used with the satellite speakers, creating a 4.1.2 channel audio experience.

The Dolby Audio-capable speakers use Wi-Fi to create their own mesh network (they’re not Bluetooth), have a low latency of 25ms, a 30-meter range, and are capable of lossless quality audio when playing Dolby Audio tracks, Anker says. Additionally, the wireless speakers have a 8-hour playtime on a single charge, and Nebula also has a pair of wireless microphones that can be paired with the X1 to add karaoke to the proceedings.

The Nebula X1 runs on the Google TV platform, meaning you’ll have access to all your streaming services (Netflix is already built-in-too),but if you prefer your own streaming device or Blu-ray player there are two HDMI ports, including one eARC.

The Nebula X1 retails for $,2,999 and will be available on May 21 on the Nebula website and Amazon. You can get the “backyard accessory pack,” with the wireless satellite speakers, a carrying case, and two wireless microphones, for $999, or as a bundle with the X1 projector for $3,298, in the U.S. until June 20th.