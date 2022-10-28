 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

These AirPods Pro alternatives are down to just $60 for a limited time

John Alexander
By
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you’ve been looking at our AirPods deals and thought to yourself, “I can do better.” you might actually be right. From the moment we first previewed the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro headphones, we knew they would give AirPods a solid run for their money. With today’s deal, sending them down to just $60, you should really give them a chance. That’s $40 off the typical $100 price, running now through the end of Halloween.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro

Our Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro review recognized that these earbuds would be hard to beat at their (not even on sale) price. Why? Because the earbuds — dubbed “affordably awesome” — had considerably above-par sound quality and active noise canceling (ANC) than their peers. Additionally, though it is a bit subjective, we found them to be very comfortable. As a result of the wide selection of ear tip sizes included, we’re willing to bet on you having a similar experience.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro are able to tease out subtle differences in the bass range, not just roar and rumble, as well as play balanced mids and delicate treble notes. Plus, the Soundcore app has highly customizable EQ settings and, via HearID, can adjust output based on your own ability to hear. When combined with the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro’s four ANC modes (transport, indoor, outdoor, and custom) just about anybody can experience an above-par listening experience. On the flip side, you’ll also be heard well during calls thanks to the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro’s 6 noise-canceling microphones.

Lastly, take a quick look at the battery. The buds themselves can hold around 6 or 7 hours of charge and over 20 when combined with the case. If you’re the type who can get too busy to charge your devices, don’t be deterred as you can get 3 hours of playtime out of a quick 15-minute charge.

Whether you are looking for headphone deals or the best earbuds around, consider Anker’s Liberty Air 2 Pro for your next purchase. And what better time than now, when they are $60 instead of the usual $100? You have until the USA’s West Coast says ‘Hello’ to November to complete your purchase and take advantage of the $40 markdown. So, what are you waiting for?

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

Save $200 on Samsung’s Freestyle HDR projector with Alexa
Samsung The Freestyle portable projector.
Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones just got a rare price cut
A woman in a park wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth wireless noise canceling headphones.
Best Buy Black Friday Deals: Save on TVs, laptops, and more
Best Buy building and logo.
AirPods Pro alternative: Beats Studio Buds are $90 at Amazon
Beats Studio Buds in three new colors: Sunset Pink, Ocean Blue, and Moon Gray.
The best Roku TVs of 2022: which should you buy?
A aerial view of a city at nighttime is shown on the TCL 6-Series Google TV.
One of the best TVs just got a massive $700 discount at Best Buy
The LG 55-inch C1 OLED TV hangs on the wall in a living room.
You can’t afford to miss this 70-inch TV deal
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.
Hisense U8H vs. TCL 6-Series (R655): Is brighter better?
Hisense U8H vs TCL 6-Series R655
Bose kills off its Sport Open Earbuds as new players enter the category
Bose Sport Open Earbuds
QLED vs. OLED: Which TV technology is best?
LG G2 OLED TV
Sony is finally adding multipoint to its earbuds
Comparison of Sony wireless earbud .
Passive or active speakers: Which setup is right for you?
Platin Audio Monaco 5.1 Tuned by THX WiSA wireless speaker package.
This is your excuse to buy Samsung’s futuristic Frame QLED TV
Samsung's The Frame 4K TV with artwork on the display.