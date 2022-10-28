If you’ve been looking at our AirPods deals and thought to yourself, “I can do better.” you might actually be right. From the moment we first previewed the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro headphones, we knew they would give AirPods a solid run for their money. With today’s deal, sending them down to just $60, you should really give them a chance. That’s $40 off the typical $100 price, running now through the end of Halloween.

Why you should buy the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro

Our Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro review recognized that these earbuds would be hard to beat at their (not even on sale) price. Why? Because the earbuds — dubbed “affordably awesome” — had considerably above-par sound quality and active noise canceling (ANC) than their peers. Additionally, though it is a bit subjective, we found them to be very comfortable. As a result of the wide selection of ear tip sizes included, we’re willing to bet on you having a similar experience.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro are able to tease out subtle differences in the bass range, not just roar and rumble, as well as play balanced mids and delicate treble notes. Plus, the Soundcore app has highly customizable EQ settings and, via HearID, can adjust output based on your own ability to hear. When combined with the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro’s four ANC modes (transport, indoor, outdoor, and custom) just about anybody can experience an above-par listening experience. On the flip side, you’ll also be heard well during calls thanks to the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro’s 6 noise-canceling microphones.

Lastly, take a quick look at the battery. The buds themselves can hold around 6 or 7 hours of charge and over 20 when combined with the case. If you’re the type who can get too busy to charge your devices, don’t be deterred as you can get 3 hours of playtime out of a quick 15-minute charge.

Whether you are looking for headphone deals or the best earbuds around, consider Anker’s Liberty Air 2 Pro for your next purchase. And what better time than now, when they are $60 instead of the usual $100? You have until the USA’s West Coast says ‘Hello’ to November to complete your purchase and take advantage of the $40 markdown. So, what are you waiting for?

