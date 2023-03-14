Headphone deals are rarely cheap but if you’re looking for some earbuds that offer surprisingly good value for money, you’re in luck. Over at Best Buy today, you can buy the Anker Soundcore Life Note E Earbuds for $35. A saving of $15 off the regular price of $50, while these aren’t the best around, they’re a fraction of the price of Apple AirPods and garnering great customer reviews. Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Life Note E Earbuds

Check out the customer reviews for the Anker Soundcore Life Note E Earbuds and you’ll notice they’re great. One review calls them “a pleasant surprise” thanks to their amazing battery life, easy-to-use touch controls and the ability to use one or both earbuds at a time. Across the 800+ reviews on the site, the earbuds have achieved an average score of 4.4 out of 5 so they’re well-received. Looking a lot like AirPods, the Anker Soundcore Life Note E Earbuds offer three different EQ modes to cater for varying tastes. Their triple-layer 10mm drivers provide 50% more bass than previous models with the addition of a bass booster mode as well as a podcast mode for listening to voices more clearly. The earbuds’ mic also uses an AI algorithm to enhance voice pick-up so you’re heard more clearly by others.

Impressively, the Anker Soundcore Life Note E Earbuds manage an overall battery life of 32 hours including the case or eight hours without the case. Those kinds of figures rival the very best headphones even if the sound quality is not on a par with them. If you’re prone to forgetting to recharge your earphones often, this could be a good and cheap solution.

While these won’t compete with the best wireless earbuds, the Anker Soundcore Life Note E Earbuds have a lot to love here. They even use the latest Bluetooth 5.2 protocol, offer IPX5 waterproofing and allow you to use them in a single earbud mode when needed.

In an ideal world, you might wish you could afford to spend more on earphones. If you can’t, the Anker Soundcore Life Note E Earbuds will do a good job with the budget you do have available to you. Usually priced at $50, you can buy them from Best Buy for just $35 right now making them a steal of a deal.

