 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These popular noise-canceling headphones are $60 for Prime Day

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless headphones on a desk.

For shoppers who are overwhelmed by the sheer number of Prime Day headphone deals, you may want to focus your attention on the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 if you want affordable but dependable noise-canceling headphones. They’re available from Amazon for just $60, following a $26 discount on their original price of $86. We’re not sure if stocks will remain available until the end of the shopping holiday though, so don’t risk missing out if you’re interested — proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless headphones

The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 may not have all of the necessary features to challenge the best wireless headphones, but it’s got one important thing going for them — active noise cancellation. They use dual noise-detecting microphones to pick up and block most low-frequency ambient sound, so you won’t be distracted while you’re listening to music or watching streaming content. There are three noise cancellation modes — Transport to minimize the hum of an airplane engine, Outdoor to reduce traffic and wind noises, and Indoor to filter out the sound of a busy office. The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 connects to your devices though a Bluetooth connection, and Bluetooth multipoint will allow it to pair with two devices at the same time.

With a battery that can last up to 40 hours with ANC activated, and extending to up to 60 hours if the feature is turned off, the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 will be able to accompany you through your day. If you forget to charge it while you’re sleeping, just 5 minutes of charging will give you 4 hours of usage, so it will never be out of commission for long. You won’t have a problem wearing the wireless headphones all day because they come with ultra-soft protein leather earcups with memory foam padding, for an extremely comfortable fit that’s very important, according to our headphone buying guide.

Related

Reliable noise-canceling headphones rarely go for as low as $60, but that’s exactly the price that you’ll pay for the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless headphones if you get them from the ongoing Prime Day deals. The $26 discount on their sticker price of $86 may disappear much sooner than you expect though, so don’t think that you have time to waste. If you want to purchase the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless headphones for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to complete the transaction right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Prime Day: These popular Sony wireless headphones are under $120
Sony WH-XB910N Headphones, showing the comfortable earcups.

The affordable but impressive Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones were available for as low as $168 earlier this year, but Amazon makes them even cheaper with its Prime Day deals. They're down to just $118, less than half of their original price of $250 after a $132 discount, for an offer that you should definitely consider buying if you're on the hunt for new headphones. You need to make that decision fast though, because we're pretty sure that stocks are already running low.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones
While Sony is a mainstay in our roundup of the best headphones, the Sony WH-XB910N make it on another one of our lists -- the best noise-canceling headphones. They're the top option for bass enthusiasts because of their Extra Bass technology that creates deep and punchy audio, which you can adjust through the accompanying Sony Headphones Connect app that offers equalization sliders and presets based on several music types. Meanwhile, the active noise cancellation on these headphones utilizes Sony's Adaptive Sound Control, which makes modifications according to the noise of your surroundings and learns the locations that you visit for a more tailored experience.

Read more
Best Prime Day deals: 46 top offers you can shop today
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Deals

The Prime Day deals have finally landed, and they aren't just at Amazon: Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are having sales of their own right now, bringing discounts on everything from must-have electronics to kitchen essentials, and even groceries. Navigating all of the different products on offer, and deciding which to buy, can naturally be a bit of a challenge, but we're here to help: We've rounded up all of the very best Prime Day deals you can shop right now, in one neat list, with a little bow on top. So, sit back, start scrolling, and have your credit card handy in case you find something you like the look of.
Today's best Prime Day deals
And just like that, you've made it to our list of the best Prime Day deals. If you aren't in the scrolling mood, the very best offer you can shop today is a brand new 50-inch 4K TV for under $200 at Walmart. It's made by Walmart's own brand Onn and runs Roku's smart software to boot, which offers one-click access to all the leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, without the need to hook up a streaming stick like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. It's also a 4K TV, which means it's four times the resolution than the HDTV you probably have now (translation: that's a much clearer image).

Do other retailers have Prime Day deals?
Yes! While Prime Day itself is obviously an Amazon exclusive, many other retailers run their own sales during the same time period. It's all in a bid to capture the excitement of sales time which often means we all end up looking around for great deals. While those retailers may not have as big a sale as they might around Black Friday, it's still worth seeing what's out there.

Read more
These are the very best Prime Day soundbar deals we’ve found
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals

Prime Day deals have taken center stage, and we feel some savings for your home theater should as well. Whether you’ve been scouring the best Prime Day TV deals or already have a way to watch your favorite movies, sports, and streaming content, the experience isn’t quite complete without a good soundbar. All of the best soundbars add a deeper dimension to your home theater experience, and today you can save big on a lot of options that may be right for your setup. We’ve tracked down the best soundbar deals you can find this Prime Day, so read onward for more details.
Our favorite Prime Day soundbar deal
Vizio 5.1-channel M-Series soundbar — $300, was $330

The Vizio 5.1-channel M-Series soundbar is one of the most versatile soundbars you’ll find. It sits at a price point that makes it affordable to just about anyone, yet it provides an audio experience that’s almost certain to be an upgrade for most TV viewers. It’s able to produce immersive, cinematic 3D surround sound that’s powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, two premium audio technologies your TV alone likely won’t have. This soundbar has potential to be an audio upgrade even for the best TVs.

Read more