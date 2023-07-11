These popular noise-canceling headphones are $60 for Prime Day

For shoppers who are overwhelmed by the sheer number of Prime Day headphone deals, you may want to focus your attention on the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 if you want affordable but dependable noise-canceling headphones. They’re available from Amazon for just $60, following a $26 discount on their original price of $86. We’re not sure if stocks will remain available until the end of the shopping holiday though, so don’t risk missing out if you’re interested — proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless headphones

The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 may not have all of the necessary features to challenge the best wireless headphones, but it’s got one important thing going for them — active noise cancellation. They use dual noise-detecting microphones to pick up and block most low-frequency ambient sound, so you won’t be distracted while you’re listening to music or watching streaming content. There are three noise cancellation modes — Transport to minimize the hum of an airplane engine, Outdoor to reduce traffic and wind noises, and Indoor to filter out the sound of a busy office. The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 connects to your devices though a Bluetooth connection, and Bluetooth multipoint will allow it to pair with two devices at the same time.

With a battery that can last up to 40 hours with ANC activated, and extending to up to 60 hours if the feature is turned off, the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 will be able to accompany you through your day. If you forget to charge it while you’re sleeping, just 5 minutes of charging will give you 4 hours of usage, so it will never be out of commission for long. You won’t have a problem wearing the wireless headphones all day because they come with ultra-soft protein leather earcups with memory foam padding, for an extremely comfortable fit that’s very important, according to our headphone buying guide.

Reliable noise-canceling headphones rarely go for as low as $60, but that’s exactly the price that you’ll pay for the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless headphones if you get them from the ongoing Prime Day deals. The $26 discount on their sticker price of $86 may disappear much sooner than you expect though, so don’t think that you have time to waste. If you want to purchase the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless headphones for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to complete the transaction right now.

Editors' Recommendations