The best budget Bluetooth speaker just got even more affordable

When it comes to wire-free audio you can take on the go, one of the best tools for the job is a Bluetooth speaker. These travel-friendly speakers come in all shapes and sizes, but if you’re looking for something particularly portable, we recommend the Soundcore Motion 300, which just so happens to be on sale again… for its lowest price ever.

Order today and pay only $56 (plus tax). Order tomorrow and potentially pay as much as $80.

Why you should buy the Soundcore Motion 300

Weighing less than 2 pounds and built for grab-and-go portability, the Soundcore Motion 300 is a Bluetooth speaker you can take just about anywhere. We reviewed this speaker two years ago, and resident AV expert Simon Cohen said, “Soundcore’s Motion 300 offers great sound and features for far less than the price of other speakers.” It has an IPX7 rating for water resistance, which means it can survive an accidental dunk in the pool or beverage spill. On a full charge, you should also get up to 13 hours of battery life.

The Soundcore Motion 300 does a good job at filling small to medium-sized spaces with sound, but audio quality is the best when standing in front of the speaker. The Soundcore app lets you switch to different presets, too, should you need a little extra splash of treble or boost in bass. The Motion 300 struggles with ultra-low-end frequencies, but that’s normal for its driver size and proportions.

We’re also big fans of Soundcore’s Smart Tune technology, which automatically calibrates sound quality to best match the acoustics of your room. It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to last, but today could be your last chance to get this discount.

Save $24 when you purchase today