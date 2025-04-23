 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best budget Bluetooth speaker just got even more affordable

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Soundcore Motion 300,
Simon Cohen / Digital Trebds

When it comes to wire-free audio you can take on the go, one of the best tools for the job is a Bluetooth speaker. These travel-friendly speakers come in all shapes and sizes, but if you’re looking for something particularly portable, we recommend the Soundcore Motion 300, which just so happens to be on sale again… for its lowest price ever. 

Order today and pay only $56 (plus tax). Order tomorrow and potentially pay as much as $80. 

Why you should buy the Soundcore Motion 300 

Weighing less than 2 pounds and built for grab-and-go portability, the Soundcore Motion 300 is a Bluetooth speaker you can take just about anywhere. We reviewed this speaker two years ago, and resident AV expert Simon Cohen said, “Soundcore’s Motion 300 offers great sound and features for far less than the price of other speakers.” It has an IPX7 rating for water resistance, which means it can survive an accidental dunk in the pool or beverage spill. On a full charge, you should also get up to 13 hours of battery life. 

Related

The Soundcore Motion 300 does a good job at filling small to medium-sized spaces with sound, but audio quality is the best when standing in front of the speaker. The Soundcore app lets you switch to different presets, too, should you need a little extra splash of treble or boost in bass. The Motion 300 struggles with ultra-low-end frequencies, but that’s normal for its driver size and proportions. 

We’re also big fans of Soundcore’s Smart Tune technology, which automatically calibrates sound quality to best match the acoustics of your room. It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to last, but today could be your last chance to get this discount. 

Save $24 when you purchase today, and be sure to check out our roundups of the best Bluetooth speaker deals, best soundbar deals, and best Amazon deals!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
The “best Sony for the price” just got even more affordable
Sony Bravia 8 OLED

If you’ve been waiting to invest in a premium TV, you may not want to hold out any longer after we tell you about this Sony deal: For a limited time, the Sony 55-inch Bravia 8 Series 4K OLED is marked down to $1,400. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Crutchfield stock this model, along with a few other sites and shops.

This is one of the best OLED TV deals of the week thus far, and we loved our hands-on experience with the Sony Bravia 8. Editor at large Caleb Denison praised the TV, saying, “The Bravia 8 is the Sony OLED TV most folks should buy.”

Read more
This waterproof Treblab Bluetooth speaker is down to its lowest-ever price of $30
The Treblab FX100 Bluetooth speaker on a white background.

Amazon is an excellent source of budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker deals, and here's an eye-catching example: the Treblab FX100 at its lowest-ever price of $30, following a 50% discount on its sticker price of $60. We're not sure how much time is remaining before the stocks that are up for sale run out though, so if you want to pocket the savings of $30 when buying this Bluetooth speaker, we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Treblab FX100 Bluetooth speaker
The Treblab FX100 is a fantastic option for its affordable price, as it comes with many of the features you'd find among the best Bluetooth speakers. First and foremost, its rugged design makes it great for backyard parties, beach gatherings, and travel adventures. It will be able to withstand the rough and tumble of being used outdoors as it's waterproof, dustproof, weatherproof, and shockproof, with an IPX7 rating. The Treblab FX100 even comes with a carabiner, so you can attach it to your backpack or anywhere else for hands-free music.

Read more
Best tech deals in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale: headphones, tablets, laptops
Man in cafe working on a laptop wearing Sony WH1000-XM4 wireless over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones.

Spring has sprung, which means it’s time to put away the parkas and retrieve the outdoor grill! It also means that it’s time to save tons of money on some of the most popular consumer tech items known to man. We’re alluding to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Event, which starts today, March 25, and runs through March 31. Save up to 40% on everything from laptops and Bluetooth speakers to wireless earbuds and smart home devices. 

It also pays to look through our roundups of the best laptop deals, best Bluetooth speaker deals, and best headphone deals, because we’re willing to bet that many of the items featured now have additional discounts as part of the Amazon sales event. We’ve also gone ahead and rounded up 12 of our favorite deals below! 

Read more