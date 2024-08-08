 Skip to main content
These cheap wireless earbuds from Anker are down to $30 today

By
The Anker Soundcore P30i wireless earbuds with their charging case.
Anker

Shoppers who want to buy affordable wireless earbuds should set their sights on the Anker Soundcore P30i. They’re already pretty cheap at their original price of $50, but you can currently get them for an even lower price of $30 from Amazon following a $20 discount. We don’t know how long you’ve got to take advantage of this limited-time deal, so if you want to make sure that you get these wireless earbuds at 40% off, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase of them as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore P30i wireless earbuds

The Anker Soundcore P30i may be cheap, but they’re still dependable wireless earbuds with deep bass that’s enabled by their 10mm drivers and the brand’s BassUp technology. These wireless earbuds also offer active noise cancellation, which is a feature that you may only expect from more expensive models. The Anker Soundcore P30i detects external sound and selects the appropriate level of noise canceling to shield your ears. They also come with a Transparency Mode so that you can hear your surroundings without having to stop your music, for situations such as crossing the street and talking with someone.

With ANC activated, the Anker Soundcore P30i wireless earbuds can last up to seven hours from a full charge, and a total of 30 hours with the juice from their charging case. A quick 10-minute charge will replenish two hours of usage, in case you forget to do so overnight. The charging case of the Anker Soundcore P30i also functions as a phone stand by opening its back panel, so you can prop up your smartphone and watch streaming shows while you listen to their audio through the wireless earbuds.

In one of the cheapest true wireless earbuds deals that are worth buying right now, the Anker Soundcore P30i are discounted to a very affordable $30 at Amazon. We don’t expect the $20 in savings on their sticker price of $50 to last long though — in fact, they may be back to their regular price by tomorrow. If you think the Anker Soundcore P30i wireless earbuds are perfect for you, stop hesitating and push forward with your transaction for them right away, or else you may miss out on getting them at 40% off.

