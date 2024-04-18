 Skip to main content
Anker’s Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds are next-level sleep aids to block out noise

Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds with wireless charging case on bed
Anker Soundcore

If you had asked me years ago what kind of earbuds I’d be wearing while I sleep, I would have called you crazy. To sleep, I need silence, and anytime someone has a TV or tablet on or makes any noise, it makes me restless. With two kids and a wife who are all loud sleepers, it’s safe to say I often have trouble sleeping. Believe it or not, there are earbuds for that. Anker’s Soundcore Sleep A20 TWS earbuds, for example, are the second generation of its sleep-aid product. They’re specifically designed to be worn while you sleep, thanks to a sleek form factor that doesn’t protrude out of your ears or create discomfort while resting your pretty little head — they’re meant for side sleepers.

They also purportedly offer much more substantial snoring reduction than the previous generation via soft ear tips and ear wings that help block out ambient noise. If you like a little background audio, they pair with a mobile device that’s using the Soundcore app and allow you to play sound effects to serenade your slumber. A 4-point noise masking system uses not just the twin-seal ear tips and wings but also masking sounds and smart volume controls to drown out distracting noises. If you snore or your partner snores, it won’t wake you up anymore as long as you’re wearing these.

What else can Anker’s Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds do?

Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds worn while waking up in the morning
Anker Soundcore

Imagine a personalized alarm just for your ears only that wakes you up peacefully, not forcefully? Check. What about Bluetooth streaming so you can use them like regular earbuds to listen to your favorite tunes or audiobooks? Check. What about access to a robust sound library with effects based on frequency, speed, and volume so you can find the perfect lullaby? Check.

All of these features are available with Anker’s newest Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds, with up to 80 hours of playback when paired with the wireless charging case — 14 hours on a single charge in sleep mode. But they also connect you with even more sleep aids, such as advanced sleep analytics that can tell you more about the quality of your rest, your most frequent sleeping positions, how many times you are disturbed or roll over, and much more. A personal sleep manager will help you get to bed and wake up on time, thanks to personalized alarms. It’s like Anker thought of everything here.

But above all, the thoughtful design, meant to be comfortable and virtually invisible while you sleep, is the real star of the show.

Thoughtfully designed to help you sleep more peacefully

Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds worn while sleeping on side
Anker Soundcore

For starters, they rest at the entrance to the ear canal, making them more comfortable to wear during long sessions — like all night. A pressureless and minimal shape ensures they don’t disturb you while sleeping on one side or the other and won’t fall out either. Moreover, they’re wrapped in gentle materials, without hard plastic or intrusive charging pins. The air wing evenly distributes pressure for a feather-light, breathable, and flexible fit that will never ruin your night, only make it better.

And just in case, there are three sizes of ear wings, including sealed tips, breathable tips, and ear wings, each ideal for varying situations. Sealed are for improved noise blocking, while breathable offer more airflow at the expense of accurate ambient noise blocking. Find what works best for you and stick with it. That’s the goal.

Available to order now

While most new products are promised at a distant future date, the Soundcore Sleep A20 is ready to order now through Kickstarter. The campaign has already reached its goal, so these are definitely launching, with deliveries slated for May 2024. If you’re interested, you can read more on Anker’s dedicated Kickstarter page through the button below, or you can go ahead and order a pair. If you have trouble sleeping at night because of noise, you might as well try them. They’re only $150.

